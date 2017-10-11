Disney Removes Harvey Weinstein as Producer on ‘Artemis Fowl’

Harvey Weinstein has been removed by Disney as a producer on the movie “Artemis Fowl” in the latest fallout from the scandal surrounding the mogul.

“We have terminated his services as producer,” said a spokesperson for Disney on Wednesday.

The studio did not elaborate about its decision, which follows a week of explosive revelations about Weinstein’s behavior, which led to his removal as head of the Weinstein Company.

Kenneth Branagh is attached to direct and produce the adaptation of Eoin Colfer’s children’s books, which follow the brilliant and cunning 12-year-old criminal mastermind Artemis Fowl II, whose plot to extort gold from the secret Fairy People puts him directly in the crosshairs of some of the most dangerous creatures on earth. Over the course of the book series, Fowl becomes an antihero rather than a full-fledged villain.

Irish playwright Conor McPherson is on board to pen the script. Disney recently dated the film for Aug. 9, 2019. Judy Hofflund will exec produce.

Weinstein originally picked up the “Artemis Fowl” movie rights while he was running Miramax in the early 2000s. When Weinstein and his brother Bob left Miramax in 2005 to form the Weinstein Co., those rights reverted to Disney — which later sold Miramax.

“Artemis Fowl” was revived in 2013 with Weinstein producing. Judi Dench is in early talks to join the cast.

Related stories

Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein Scoop Draws Scrutiny to NBC News (Analysis)

Lea Seydoux Says Harvey Weinstein Assaulted Her

New Accuser Says Harvey Weinstein Hugged Her in His Underwear and Said He Loved Her (EXCLUSIVE)

Subscribe to Variety Newsletters and Email Alerts!