Disney Is Releasing an Illustrated ‘Alien’ Book for Children

We all know that companies are doing whatever they can to reintroduce their most popular brands and IP to a younger audience. But we didn’t think the marketing would start at preschool.

In today’s Not-an-Onion-Article news, Disney is releasing an illustrated children’s book aimed at toddlers titled “A Is for Alien: An ABC Book,” based on Ridley Scott’s R-rated, 1979 horror classic “Alien.” You know, the one where a slimy alien monster bursts from someone’s chest cavity and a crew aboard a creaky, dark spaceship are picked off one by one in the pinnacle example of atmospheric terror.

You can see the cover art, complete with a cartoon Sigourney Weaver holding a cat while smiling at a looming Xenomorph, here.

“In space no one can hear you giggle,” the inexplicable synopsis reads. “Follow Ripley and the rest of the Nostromo crew on a space adventure that introduces the alphabet from A to Z. With fun illustrations, this light-hearted reimagining of the iconic movie ‘Alien’ will delight fans young and old, as well as Little Golden Book collectors throughout the universe.”

The book, which is published by Little Golden Books and Illustrated by Disney Storybook Art Team, is available for pre-order now for $5.99 and will be released on July 9, 2024. It’s already rocketed up to the #1 New Release among Children’s Science Fiction Books on Amazon (#6 among all Children’s Books and cracking the Top 40 among all books for any age and genre).

Little Golden Books does have a long history of books on all subjects, be it Star Wars, the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or biographies of Bruce Springsteen, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John McCain. We’re not sure, but this is probably the first one designed to give your kids Giger-inspired surrealist nightmares. If you do get “A Is for Alien,” may we also recommend “My First Giallo Horror?”

The book is even releasing just in time for a new “Alien” movie to hit theaters on August 16, 2024 from 20th Century Studios. That film stars rising young people Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced, but they’re not exactly children, and we’re guessing you shouldn’t take your toddler to see it either.

