Disney releases Mary Poppins Returns trailer starring Emily Blunt

The film will also star Meryl Streep and Colin Firth, and is due in cinemas at Christmas.

Fans have been given a glimpse of the new Mary Poppins film ahead of the magical nanny’s comeback next Christmas.

Walt Disney Studios have released the trailer for Mary Poppins Returns, which sees Emily Blunt replacing Julie Andrews in the title role.

The film – based on P. L. Travers’ character – tells the story of an older Jane and Michael Banks, and Michael’s three children, who are visited by Poppins after a “personal loss” in depression-hit London.

This Christmas, a new story begins. Here’s your first look at Mary Poppins Returns. #MaryPoppinsReturns pic.twitter.com/nDAnFVUBCU — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) March 5, 2018

The trailer features a street which resembles the original film’s Cherry Tree Lane, and begins with a kite being blown out of a bin on a grey blustery day.

A little boy chases the kite and soon appears to be flying it himself, when he and a man who is helping him then spot a figure in the sky.

The next scene shows a couple and the man says: “Mary Poppins, it is wonderful to see you.”

Emily Blunt is Mary Poppins in the upcoming sequel, #MaryPoppinsReturns. The brand new film opens in theatres December 2018. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/egxozrpRbr — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) July 15, 2017

Making her first appearance in the trailer, Blunt’s Poppins replies: “Yes it is, isn’t it?”

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda film a scene from Mary Poppins Returns, in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Last year, Blunt was photographed on the set of the movie in central London riding a bicycle with co-star Lin-Manuel Miranda perched on the back.

The photographs showed Blunt wearing a dark blue coat and pink hat with Poppins’ trademark patterned handbag, presumably full of peculiar over-sized delights.

Miranda, the creator and star of the hit Broadway musical Hamilton, who plays street lamplighter Jack in the film, was wearing a dark brown suit with a low cap pulled over his face.

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda film a scene in front of Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)

Dick Van Dyke, who starred as chimney sweep Bert in the original movie, has confirmed he will appear in the sequel.

The 92-year-old actor previously said he had agreed to join the cast of the new movie, which also stars Angela Lansbury.

The film’s director is Rob Marshall, whose previous work includes Chicago and Into The Woods, while the script is being written by Finding Neverland writer David Magee.