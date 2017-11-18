Disney releases first The Incredibles 2 teaser

From Digital Spy

It's finally here! Disney has unveiled the first official look at The Incredibles 2.

The long-awaited Pixar animated superhero sequel premiered a hilarious teaser on Saturday (November 18), more than 13 years after the Incredibles first slapped down The Underminer. Watch the clip below:

The Incredibles 2 actually picks up directly after the events of the original movie, as the Parr family move into their spiffy new house/secret lair. (Baby Jack-Jack accidentally blew up the last one.)

Over the summer, Pixar chief creative officer John Lasseter gave us the first hints about what we can expect from The Incredibles 2 during Disney's D23 conventio.

"It starts with the Underminer and a big-old set-piece," John Lasseter said. "You know that at the end of the first movie when he comes up and you see the family dressed as superheroes, well that's where we start this movie."

It seems that The Incredibles 2 will keep the family theme at the centre of the film, which is definitely a good thing as it's one factor that sets it apart from other superhero movies.

"One of the unique things about The Incredibles is it's really a story of a family set in the world of superheroes. This one carries on that theme," Lasseter continued.

"It's awesome, the idea we came up with – simple as that.

"We love to really look at our own lives and look at what's going on, and find themes that we know will resonate with the audience."

The sequel brings back several of memorable voices from the first movie - including Craig T. Nelson as Bob, Holly Hunter as Helen and Samuel L. Jackson as Lucius - but the 13 year gap between films means that there will be a new Dash.

Since the original Dash voice actor Spencer Fox is now 24 years old, Disney and Pixar have picked young Huck Milner to take over the role. Edna Mode will be back too, as we found out in the hilarious D23 video below:

The Incredibles 2 will be arriving in cinemas on June 15, 2018.

