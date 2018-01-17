Disney releases 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' synopsis and it seems pretty vanilla

The first synopsis for ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ has been released

With Solo: A Star Wars Story heading to cinemas in less than four months Disney has finally released an official synopsis, though it seems like Ron Howard has played it rather safe.

The Han Solo spin-off film, with Alden Ehrenreich playing the titular hero, has suffered a few pitfalls on its way to the big screen, namely Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy’s decision to fire original directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller.

Their style of filmmaking reportedly did not sit well with screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and there’s rumours that Ehrenreich contacted Lucasfilm and requested an acting coach because he felt he wasn’t delivering a decent performance under their directorship.

Howard was brought in soon after Lord and Miller’s dismissal which many saw as an attempt to ensure the film stuck within the safe, and already established parameters, of the Star Wars franchise.

Judging by the synopsis, the director has stuck to the party line and audiences will receive a pretty vanilla Solo movie.

“Board the Millennium Falcon and journey to a galaxy far, far away in ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ an all-new adventure with the most beloved scoundrel in the galaxy. Through a series of daring escapades deep within a dark and dangerous criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounters the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian, in a journey that will set the course for one of the Star Wars saga’s most unlikely heroes.”

Han Solo’s adventures in Star Wars Legends literature is filled with encounters with “a dark and dangerous criminal underworld” so it doesn’t look like we’re getting much that hasn’t been visited before.

Fans already knew that Han and Chewie would meet for the first time in the film, and that he’d probably win the Millennium Falcon from Lando Calrissian (Donald Glover), so the synopsis doesn’t offer anything substantially knew.

We’re also still left in the dark about Woody Harrelson, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke’s characters apart from two of their names: Woody is playing a Tobias Beckett and Emilia a woman called Qi’Ra.

Thandie Newton and Paul Bettany also have roles in the film and Howard shared photos of them on the Pinewood set last year.

Qi’Ra could be a love interest to Han, maybe a relative or even a villain. If it’s the former then sadly for her we already know that relationship isn’t going anywhere.

Hopefully Disney will drop the first trailer soon so we can get a better idea of what to expect from the highly-anticipated anthology film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is in cinemas on May 25

