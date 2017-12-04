Disney pulls hated Frozen short from beginning of Coco

Disney has reportedly pulled the controversial Frozen spin-off short, Olaf’s Frozen Adventure, from playing at the beginning of new Pixar movie Coco in the US.

Last week it emerged that movie-goers were finding the ‘short’ – which clocked in at over 20 minutes long – somewhat hard going.

They took to Twitter in droves to complain about it, which has lead to a reported backtrack from Disney over showing it.

One might be forgiven for thinking that the pretty virulent backlash might have had something to do with it.

Disney, however, has claimed that it was always the plan to show the short for a limited time period only.

A Disney rep told Entertainment Weekly: “This was always promoted as a limited run so it’s not really a story — the end of our Olaf theatrical play is coming next week.

“All our ads and messaging called it as such.”

It followed a post reputedly from an anonymous cinema employee on Reddit, who re-published a memo from Disney, which read: “Please note that the run of Olaf’s Frozen Adventure playing before COCO will end after 12/7. Starting on Friday 12/8 no more Olaf shorts should be up on screen.

“With the extra 22 minutes of running time back, we would appreciate if you could get in an extra show if possible. Thanks!”

The employee was quick to add the stream of ‘non-stop complaints’ the cinema had received over the short.

“I stood in the back of the theater once after we got complaints about the Frozen short to kinda of gauge the crowd reaction. Once Frozen was over, I could hear people whispering things like ‘finally’.”

Such sentiments were echoed online, and in huge numbers.

Me, watching the six-hour Frozen "short" that played before Coco. pic.twitter.com/QDNVnQ15kn — Andy Herren (@AndyHerren) November 26, 2017





The frozen short before coco pic.twitter.com/9tj6X3Wm7J — Blaze (@BlazingAsteroid) November 27, 2017





Saw Coco for the second time tonight. So worth it. What was NOT worth it? Having to sit through the 22 min frozen "short" again. — Chad Johnson (@OMGchad) November 27, 2017





However, if you still want to see it, it’ll be available to watch on Sky Cinema on Christmas Day, it’s just been announced.

It finds Josh Gad’s dim-witted snow man searched for Christmas traditions for Anna and Elsa to celebrate in Arendelle.

