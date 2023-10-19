Disney Names Tinisha Agramonte New Chief Diversity Officer

The Walt Disney Company has named Tinisha Agramonte as its senior vice president and chief diversity officer.

Agramonte, who is already a Disney executive, will lead the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion strategy. The hiring comes after Latondra Newton, who previously held that position, departed the company in June after a six-year run.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Agramonte has been at Disney for one year, working as vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion talent outreach & development within Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. In the new role, she will report to Sonia Coleman, senior executive vice president and chief human resources officer.

“Among each of our teams and in every community where we live and work around the world, Disney is committed to building a more inclusive and respectful world,” Coleman said. “Tinisha Agramonte is an integral member of our executive leadership, and a dedicated, well-respected leader within Disney. As our new CDO, Agramonte’s expansive knowledge and expertise, having worked in a variety of industries, will allow us to continue creating a welcoming environment for our employees globally.”

She previously worked as the first chief diversity officer at Motorola Solutions and worked in senior executive positions within the federal government, including CDO and director for the Office of Civil Rights in the Department of Commerce, assistant administrator for diversity, inclusion and civil rights with the U.S. Small Business Administration and director of diversity and inclusion outreach and retention with the Department of Veterans Affairs. She launched the

She also created and launched the First-Generation Professionals Initiative, a federal government diversity and inclusion program aimed at breaking down barriers in the professional workplace for this cohort.

Agramonte holds a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma and a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from California State East Bay.

“I’m honored to take on this role at a beloved brand, which impacts people around the world,” Agramonte said. “Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege to help foster environments where all voices are heard, where individuals from all backgrounds have equitable access and opportunities to thrive, and where innovation flourishes because of our collective strengths. I am proud to continue those efforts alongside our incredible leaders and employees here at Disney to optimally achieve our company’s mission to entertain, inform and inspire people around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling.”

Best of The Hollywood Reporter

Click here to read the full article.