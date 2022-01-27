Disney's Minnie Mouse is 'killing it' in a new Stella McCartney-designed pantsuit, but not everyone thinks so

Minnie Mouse has a stylish new ensemble in her closet, but not everyone — especially not Candace Owens — is a fan.

Stella McCartney has designed Minnie Mouse's very first pantsuit, and it's gorgeous 😍 #DisneylandParis30 pic.twitter.com/jKSckBji36 — Disneyland Paris EN (@DisneyParis_EN) January 25, 2022

Disneyland Paris announced Wednesday that the famous character will slip into her "First Ultrachic Pantsuit," designed by Stella McCartney, at its Parisian property. The look is a dark blue pantsuit featuring "a new take on her signature polka dots," with, of course, a matching bow. Minnie will sport the new clothes at Walt Disney Studios Park, one of the two theme parks on-site, beginning March 6, in honor of Women's History Month. It's one of the so-called "dazzling details" that will mark the resort's 30th anniversary.

Owens appeared on Fox News — where anchor Jesse Watters began the segment by saying that Disney is "totally changing Minnie Mouse" — hours later.

Minnie Mouse wears a version of her iconic outfit at Hong Kong Disneyland on June 18, 2020. (Photo: Anthony WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Owens said the company is "making [Minnie] more masculine," and she clearly did not approve.

"This is why people don't take these people seriously," Owens said. "They're taking all of these things that nobody was offended by. It's like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they're bored. You know, they're absolutely bored. They're trying to destroy fabrics of our society, pretending that there's issues."

She suggested such a change is an attempt to divert attention from real problems.

“They’re taking all of these things that nobody was offended by and feel like they have to get rid of them and destroy them because they’re bored.” - @realcandaceo on Disney changing Minnie Mouse’s outfit pic.twitter.com/1CoVw8Eiyc — Candace (@thecandaceshow) January 27, 2022

"So, everybody looks over here," Owens said. "Look at Minnie Mouse! Don't look at inflation, Jesse. Look at Minnie Mouse! The world is going forward because you've got her in a pantsuit. Never mind that you can't get anything at the grocery store and you can't buy a piece of bacon unless you've got $30 in your pocket. At least we're addressing the real problem, which is Minnie Mouse."

The topic also sparked a lot of comments on Twitter, where "Minnie Mouse" was trending Thursday.

People rightly pointed out that Minnie has worn multiple garments, including pants, over the years. In fact, a promotional video released by the park on the same day showed Minnie, as well as Mickey, Goofy, Donald, Daisy and more in a fashion show, modeling other new costumes they'll wear for the big event. In that, Minnie wears an iridescent pink dress.

Others compared the backlash to last week's announcement from candymaker Mars Wrigley that its M&Ms mascots have undergone a permanent makeover, a "fresh, modern take" on their appearances and personalities. Most notably, the female candies, now known simply as Brown and Green, changed their shoes. Brown wears lower high heels than she had in the past, while Green has traded high-heeled go-go boots for sneakers.

Oh look, there's Minnie Mouse in pants. Somehow, not destroying the fabric of society. Just being an adorable cartoon mouse, as one does. pic.twitter.com/yESXRzsvNi — Latisha Jones (Abbott Elementary Stan Account) (@leticia_creates) January 27, 2022

Conservatives complaining about Minnie Mouse wearing trousers like she's not absolutely killing it in that Pantsuit. — Overly Positive Fanboy (he/him) (@PositiveFanboy) January 27, 2022

Minnie Mouse is trending on Twitter because she's wearing a pantsuit as part of a Disneyland Paris promotion and the news is overreacting and acting like she ain't gonna wear her dress no more.



Bruh, this literally ain't the first time. Plus, she looks really good in a pantsuit. pic.twitter.com/R4cbkE2zXw — Sir Simon A. #KRABSGANG 2022 (@BabyLamb5) January 27, 2022

Minnie Mouse changed her clothes, Candace. Sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/lS86eFFxNs — Brandon Wolf (@bjoewolf) January 27, 2022

Overhead today at school:

“Did you see what they did to Minnie Mouse?”



(A chorus of sighs & gasps).

“This country is falling apart!”

“How terrible!”

“What’s next?!”

“I can’t even… so sad!”



Me: “It’s a cartoon mouse in pants. Do you guys even hear yourselves?”



(Eye roll. Exit) — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) January 27, 2022

If you are a fan that is really deep into the franchise you will probably know that Minnie Mouse is fashion versatile. pic.twitter.com/2PvH3Ei9G4 — Green Wind (@brickbreaker07) January 27, 2022

I’m confused. So according to Candace Owens, who raises hell every time @iamcardib drops a music video, real women are too sexy these days but cartoon Minnie Mouse isn’t sexy enough anymore? And this is destroying the fabric of our society? Seriously? https://t.co/99fsbagM93 — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) January 27, 2022

Rather than write a whole new one of these, just find and replace “Green M&M” with “Minnie Mouse” https://t.co/IW41j1Ztdg pic.twitter.com/XeJSXNRKo9 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 27, 2022