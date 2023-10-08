Disney’s Korean Original ‘Moving’ Dominates Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards

Big-budget, Korean-language fantasy-crime-action series “Moving” emerged as the big winner on Sunday at the Asia Contents Awards & Global OTT Awards, claiming six prizes, including the ‘best creative’ prize.



The Disney+ original, which debuted in August, also received the best visual effects award and the best writer award, which was presented at the Busan Cinema Centre’s main stage to webtoon artist turned filmmaker Kang Full. Actor Ryu Seung Ryong, who portrayed a father with a superpower attempting to save his family, was awarded the best lead actor prize, while the show’s Lee Jung Ha was named best newcomer and Go Youn Jung was named best actress.



The 20-episode series has received critical acclaim for its narrative structure, dynamic action sequences and breathtaking storytelling. It became the most viewed Korean original series across Disney+ and Hulu and had the most viewed series finale ever on Disney+ across parts of APAC, including Korea, the Philippines and Taiwan.



Netflix-backed, Indian biographical drama “Scoop” won two awards: best Asian TV series and best lead actress, for Karishma Tanna. “I’m happy that this cautionary tale of our times is getting this recognition. There could be no more crucial time to tell this urgent story of moral, ethical, personal and journalistic hubris,” director Hansal Mehta, told Variety. “A big thank you to Jigna Vora for letting us bring her story to the world.”



The ‘best OTT original’ prize winner was awarded to ‘Weak Hero Class 1,” which is being broadcast simultaneously on KOCOWA in the U.S. and iQiyi.



The ‘best reality & variety’ award winners were “Let’s Feast Vietnam” and Netflix’s Korean “Physical: 100.”



Hsueh Shih-Ling won the ‘best supporting actor’ award for “Taiwan Crime Stories,” while the ‘best supporting actress’ award went to Lim Ji-yeon of Korean-made “The Glory.” Xin Shuang of “The Long Season” received the award for best director.



A ‘lifetime achievement award’ posthumously honored the late Kim Jonghak, known for directing TV series including 1995’s “Sandglass” (1995) and 2007’s “The Legend.”



The ‘Asian Excellence Award’ was given to Japanese actor Yagira Yuya for his performance in “Gannibal.” The ‘Rising Star of the Year’ award was jointly won by Wen Jun Hui, the vocalist from the K-pop boy band Seventeen, who played a lead role in “Exclusive Fairytale,” and to Buffy Chen.



The ‘Creative Beyond Border’ award, was jointly awarded to EXchange2 and One Day Off. The New Technology Award was presented to Korean streaming platform TVing. Pan regional streamer Viu shared the ‘Special Contribution for K-Contents, award with Wavve Americas, a joint venture between SK Telecom and the three major Korean broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS. A ‘special contribution for OTT industry’ award was presented to another Korean streaming platform Watcha.



The 17-element awards were jointly backed by Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and Busan Metropolitan City, and sponsored by U+mobile tv and U+tv.



The awards ceremony was hosted by actor Kim Kangwoo and Momoland’s Nancy. K-pop girl group Alice and singer-songwriter Lee Seung-yoon delivered special performances.

