Disney’s Jennifer Lee Teases ‘Frozen 3’ & Hints At Fourth Film

Jennifer Lee, the Chief Creative Officer of Disney Animation, is teasing Frozen 3 and seemingly hints at a potential fourth film.

Although there’s not much Lee can say about the return to Arendelle, she shared that the third installment of the franchise is “so epic” they might need to make another film.

More from Deadline

“Only what we have already shared, which is the team is hard at work, we are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film,” Lee said in an interview.

In the same interview, Lee opened up about what has made Frozen such a classic.

“I believe it’s both the story of familial love with these two sisters, and the idea of love conquering fear,” she said, before talking about the themed-land opening at Disneyland Hong Kong, “I recently visited World of Frozen, and it is awe-inspiring. You are a citizen of Arendelle the moment you walk into the land.”

Disney CEO Bob Iger had already hinted at Frozen 4 during an interview with Good Morning America.

“Frozen 3 is in the works and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works, too. But, I don’t have much to say about those films right now,” Iger said in an interview. “But Jenn Lee who created Frozen, the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories.”

During the London Film Festival earlier this year, Lee opened up about the development of Frozen 3 and how “blown away” she was about the upcoming sequel.

“They carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I’m blown away,” Lee said. “I’m so excited. I don’t know what I’m doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing.”

Frozen 2 brought in $1.45 billion at the global box office in 2019. The song “Into the Unknown” from the animated film was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2020 Oscars, while the first film won two Oscars in 2014, including Best Animated Feature and Best Song.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.