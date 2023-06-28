Disney Investor Lawsuit Was Improperly Brought At Direction of Anti-Abortion Group, Judge Says

Disney won’t have to face an investor suit accusing the entertainment giant of mismanagement for starting a public feud with Gov. Ron DeSantis after opposing a Florida law restricting classroom discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity, a Delaware judge has ruled.

Longtime Disney stockholder Kenneth Simeone in December sued the company, seeking internal company documents into ties by officers and directors of the company to political organizations and causes, among other things. Vice Chancellor Lori Will of Delaware’s Court of Chancery, however, found on Tuesday that the investor brought the suit at the direction of the Thomas More Society, a conservative legal organization and prominent anti-abortion group. While the investor and his lawyers “may disagree with Disney’s position” on the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, their “disagreement is not evidence of wrongdoing,” she wrote.

Simeone alleged that Disney’s officers and directors put their own beliefs ahead of their obligations to stockholders and flouted the risk of losing rights associated with its special district, which has been dissolved and is currently embroiled in litigation. The suit pointed to Disney’s stock price falling from $145 per share on March 1 to $92 on July 14, a month after DeSantis said in an interview that he warned the company not to get involved with political matters in the state.

Delaware law provides stockholders a right to inspect corporate books and records as long as they back up claims that there’s a proper purpose to inspect the documents. The reason must reasonably relate to their interest as an investor. In rare circumstances, a defendant can prove that a stockholder brought the suit as a proxy for legal counsel.

The judge stressed the “lawyer-driven nature” of the litigation, which was paid for by the Thomas More Society. She pointed to testimony from Simeone that he couldn’t recall reading a draft of his demand for records before it was sent to Disney and that he didn’t see the news articles offered as evidence to support his claims.

“The plaintiff’s counsel and the Thomas More Society are entitled to their beliefs. They are also entitled to pursue litigation in support of those beliefs,” states the ruling. “But a Section 220 suit, which is designed to address the plaintiff’s interests as a stockholder, is not a vehicle to advance them.”

Will concluded that Simeone doesn’t allege potential wrongdoing but rather critiques a business decision.

Delaware law vests directors with significant discretion to guide corporate strategy, including on social and political issues, according to the order. While corporate speech on policy matters brings risk and opportunity, a company’s officers are empowered to weigh these competing considerations to decide whether it’s in their best interest to take a position or not. Stockholders invest with the understanding that management is empowered to direct corporate affairs, Will said.

Regardless, the judge also said that the board “did not abdicate its duties or allow management’s personal views to dictate” its decision to push back on the law and that it “held the sort of deliberations a board should undertake when the corporation’s voice is used on matters of social significance.” She cited former Disney CEO Bob Chapek telling stockholders during an annual meeting last year that the company’s original approach “didn’t quite get the job done.” Facing widespread backlash from its staff and talent in Hollywood, leading to employees staging a walk-out, Disney changed course after the board held a special meeting about political engagement and communications. Disney could’ve believed, Will found, that its decision built longterm value.

“Perhaps the Board could have avoided political blowback by remaining silent on HB 1557,” states the ruling. “At the same time, doing so could have damaged the company’s corporate culture and employee morale. The weighing of these key risks by disinterested fiduciaries does not evidence a potential lack of due care, let alone bad faith.”

Disney and DeSantis are trading blows in litigation that will determine whether it gets to keep the powers of its special district. In a complaint filed in Florida federal court, Disney is seeking a court order that legislation dissolving its special district was enacted in retaliation for its political speech in violation of the First Amendment. DeSantis on Monday moved to dismiss the suit, claiming immunity as governor of Florida.

“Neither the governor nor the secretary [of state] enforce any of the laws at issue, so Disney lacks standing to sue them,” states the motion.

Disney and the Thomas More Society didn’t respond to requests for comment. The conservative legal group has helped draft legislation allowing private citizens to sue people who help residents of a state that’s banned abortion from terminating a pregnancy outside of that state.

