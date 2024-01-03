Disney Gains Board Nominee Support From Activist Investor ValueAct

The Walt Disney Company has struck an agreement with ValueAct Capital Management, gaining the support of the activist investor for its board nominees at the crucial upcoming annual meeting.

According to Disney, the confidentiality pact will “facilitate strategic consultation during [the] company’s transformation.” It also allows Disney to “provide information to the investment firm and consult with ValueAct on strategic matters, including through meetings with the Disney Board and management.”

For its part, ValueAct has confirmed it will support the Disney directors board’s recommended slate of nominees at the 2024 Annual Meeting. The San Francisco-based investor, which has quietly been building a stake in Disney, has been active in transformation processes at Spotify, The New York Times, 21st Century Fox, Nintendo, Microsoft, Adobe and Salesforce.

Disney is currently in the midst of a prexy battle with another activist shareholder, Trian Fund Management, which in December made an unsolicited effort to nominate its co-founder, Nelson Peltz, and ex-Disney CFO James Rasulo to the media giant’s board of directors.

Mason Morfit, ValueAct Capital Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer, said Disney “has the best intellectual property, sports brand and parks & experiences assets in the industry.”

“As legacy technologies transition to digital platforms, we believe Disney can lead the media industry forward,” he added. We could not be more excited to partner with Bob and the Board to help create long-term sustainable shareholder value.”

“ValueAct Capital has a track record of collaboration and cooperation with the companies it invests in, and its Co-CEO Mason Morfit has been very constructive in the conversations we’ve had over the past year. We welcome their input as long-term shareholders,” said Robert A. Iger, Disney’s Chief Executive Officer.

