First look at animatronic Joe Biden in Disney World's Hall of Presidents

Joe Biden is added to the Hall of Presidents at Disney theme parks (Photo: Disney Parks Blog)
Joe Biden has been in residence at the White House since January 20, but he'll have to wait until August to be admitted to another prestigious landmark. That's when the 46th President of the United States joins his predecessors — from George Washington to Donald Trump — at the Hall of Presidents, a Walt Disney World Resort staple since 1971. Disney has unveiled the first look at Biden's animatronic doppelganger on Disney Parks Blog, where he'll be front and center when parkgoers visit the attraction when it reopens later this summer. 

And visitors won't just see President Biden: they'll hear him as well. As per Hall of Presidents tradition, the current Oval Office occupant records a presidential oath of office that's played in the room where it happens. The tableau will be completed by a table that features items with a personal significance to No. 46, including a pair of his signature aviator shades and a vase of peach blossoms — the official state flower of Delaware, the president's beloved home state. 

A pair of President Biden&#39;s favored aviator sunglasses will be part of the new display at the Hall of Presidents in August (Photo: Disney Parks Blog)
A pair of President Biden's favored aviator sunglasses will be part of the new display at the Hall of Presidents in August (Photo: Disney Parks Blog)

Once President Biden moves into the Hall of Presidents, his predecessor's figure will join the ranks of the former statesmen featured in the background onstage. Interestingly, President Trump's replica was the recipient of some harsh internet reviews when it was unveiled in 2017. So far, the Twitter reviews for the latest presidential figure are similarly mixed.

Disney World's Hall of Presidents attraction reopens in August.

