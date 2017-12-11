Disney executive, 58, charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse

A Disney executive has been charged with three felony counts of child sexual abuse.

Jon Heely, 58, is Disney's director of music publishing. He is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls. The first child was fifteen. The second child was 11 when the alleged abuse began, and it continued until she was 15.

Specific dates are not yet known, but Variety reports that the incidents occurred about ten years ago.

Heely has been with Disney since 1981, where he oversees licensing for Disney's massive music catalog. The company suspended him without pay on Friday after learning of the allegations.

He has not publicly responded to the allegations. His Twitter bio says he loves "Disney concerts and living to glorify God in all things."

Heely "vehemently denies these allegations," his attorney, Robert Helfend, said.

