Disney Donates $2 Million to Israel Humanitarian Relief Following Hamas Attack

The Walt Disney Company is donating $2 million to organizations providing humanitarian relief to those affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

“In the wake of the horrific terrorist attacks targeting Jews in Israel this past weekend, we must all do what we can to support the innocent people experiencing so much pain, violence, and uncertainty — particularly children,” said Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company. “We condemn these attacks, the hate that motivated them, and all acts of terrorism, and we will continue working to find more ways to provide support in the region, and to honor the victims, their families, and all those affected by this war.”

More from Variety

Disney is donating $1 million to Magen David Adom, which is the American Red Cross and provides emergency medical and blood banking services in Israel, as well as $1 million to other nonprofit organizations in the region with a focus on providing aid to children.

In announcing their donation on Thursday evening, Disney also said that the company is matching charitable donations from Disney employees up to $25,000.

Disney’s donation comes as at least 1,200 people have died in Israel and at least 1,100 have died in Gaza. On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise ambush on Israel firing thousands of rockets from Gaza, brutally killing civilians in their homes and committing a massacre at a music festival for peace where 260 bodies were found. More than 100 civilians have been kidnapped from Israel and are being held hostage in Gaza.

Not since the Holocaust have this many Jews died in one single day.

President Joe Biden has condemned Hamas as a terrorist organization, and has expressed unwavering support for Israel as it now retaliates and defends itself in Gaza.

After an initial period of silence from Hollywood, the entertainment industry is now speaking out in support of Israel. Most major studios have not released official statements, but executives have sent internal emails to their companies in support of Jewish employees. Paramount Global was the first major company to release a public statement on Israel, now being joined by Disney. Other studios and streamers have not responded to Variety‘s request for comment.

On Thursday, more than 700 figures from the entertainment industry signed an open letter to condemn Hamas and demand the safe return of hostages being held in Gaza. A number of celebrities have also condemned the Hamas attacks, including Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Natalie Portman, Jessica Alba, Floyd Mayweather, Seth Meyers, Madonna, Barbra Streisand and Amy Schumer.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.