From Ant-Man to Captain America: Here's how Disney Cruise Line will bring Marvel actors aboard each sailing of its newest ship

Disney Cruise Line has announced that Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie and Brie Larson have filmed scenes for the Worlds of Marvel dining experience aboard the Disney Wish. (Photo: Disney)

Avengers fans will soon have a new way to get up close and personal with a few of their favorite actors from Marvel films: an interactive dining experience that takes place on the open ocean aboard Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, the Disney Wish.

Disney Cruise Line recently gave Yahoo Entertainment a first look at how Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Brie Larson and Anthony Mackie, the actors who play Ant-Man, The Wasp, Captain Marvel and Captain America, respectively, joined forces with the cruise line to participate in Avengers: Quantum Encounter, the cinematic dining adventure that takes place at Worlds of Marvel, the Marvel-themed restaurant aboard the Disney Wish.

Since the Disney Wish is still being built, Rudd, Lilly, Larson and Mackie filmed their scenes against realistic CGI backgrounds designed to look like mock-ups of the upper decks of the ship, where an epic battle against a familiar villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes place. The show, which is exclusive to the Disney Wish, is now in post-production, and when the ship sets sail in summer 2022, guests will be able to watch the hero-packed action unfold on giant screens throughout the restaurants as they enjoy their meals.

Video: First look at Disney Cruise Ship's Marvel Restaurant & Star Wars Bar

The Marvel-themed dining experience will begin when Ant-Man and The Wasp embark on their first public speaking engagement on behalf of the Avengers, presenting technologies like Captain America's shield and Iron Man's arc reactor to their audience. In addition to seeing holographic models and field reports of these technologies, diners will experience them in use through iconic scenes from Marvel films, played on screens throughout the dinner service.

On screens throughout Worlds of Marvel, guests will see Ant-Man and The Wasp speak about Quantum Core technology and other Avengers tools. (Photo: Disney)

Each table in the restaurant will have its own interactive Quantum Core, a Pym Tech device that can cause objects to shrink and grow remotely. During their meal, guests will help Ant-Man and The Wasp attempt simple trials like shrinking oversized luggage for easy stateroom storage. But in addition to some amusing misfires and Ant-Man-style hijinks, there will be real trouble when Ultron shows up with an army of sentries and tries to get his hands on the technology.

"Avengers: Quantum Encounter is Disney Cruise Line's most ambitious dining experience ever," says Danny Handke, a senior creative director at Walt Disney Imagineering. "We're doing something that's never been done before in a restaurant: developing an exclusive Avengers adventure that will immerse our guests in the action through sophisticated technology and innovative storytelling."

Diners will also see Ant-Man and The Wasp in the dining room during their meal service. (Photo: Disney)

"It's the perfect complement to the incredible menu of story-driven dining aboard the Disney Wish," adds Handke.

The menu at Worlds of Marvel includes foods from real and fictional settings throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with dishes inspired by everywhere from Wakanda to the Avengers' home base of New York City.

The Disney Wish will take its maiden voyage in June 2022.