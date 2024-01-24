Disney-Cirque’s ‘Drawn to Life,’ Epcot’s Broadway stars and fireworks: New, but improved? | Commentary

Walt Disney World’s “Drawn to Life” has a new finale and other tweaks, the Epcot Festival of the Arts concert series has a new look, and Epcot has a whole new fireworks show called “Luminous the Symphony of Us.”

Marketing folks love to call things “new and improved” to get potential audience members excited. But new doesn’t always mean improved. So I took a road trip down to Disney to see for myself. Here are my verdicts.

‘Drawn to Life’

Since opening in 2021, “Drawn to Life” has been in a state of evolution. There’s so much going on and so much lovely detail in the Disney Springs show from Cirque du Soleil and Disney that I can’t fully swear fully to every change I thought I saw in viewing last week.

I can only tell you how it felt as an audience member. And it felt even more cohesive, flowing and engaging than before.

The singer seems more prominent in the show’s early scenes, which is a welcome point of connection. The spoken introduction that lays out the story of how Julie wants to honor her late father while working through her grief finally seems to have found the right balance.

This was my third official viewing, and “Drawn to Life” has gotten better each time. An aerial wheel act finally has some pop; it seemed to me that the lighting had been changed to put the performers more in focus, giving the illusion that they were closer to the audience.

A beautiful got-no-strings aerial dance scene is more balanced between the emotional live performers and the Disney animation that rounds out the act.

A dance sequence I had criticized as awkward has been trimmed back and better positioned.

And in the biggest change, the finale number — a swing-to-swing acrobatic act — now offers more excitement and reflects the relationship between Julie and her dad in its costumes and performances.

With a number of signature moments now firmly established, “Drawn to Life” finally feels as sure-footed as its talented performers. The show is performed Wednesday through Sunday; find the schedule at cirquedusoleil.com/drawn-to-life.

Verdict: IMPROVED.

Broadway concerts

A highlight of Epcot’s Festival of the Arts, which continues through Feb. 19, is the concert series. Each evening, a pair of Broadway performers sing songs from mostly Disney musicals. The shows are free with park admission.

The concert stage at the America Gardens Theatre has always had a rather utilitarian setup — singers with microphones in front of a band — but this year, things seem snazzier. A wide staircase with flashing lights is at center stage now, and what Broadway star doesn’t love a good strut down the stairs during a musical number?

The band has been relocated to the side of the stage, which lets the video screens behind the singers pop more. It’s a nice upgrade for a special series.

On a very cold night, I saw Caissie Levy and Patti Murin, who played sisters Elsa and Anna in “Frozen,” followed on the next also chilly evening by Heidi Blickenstaff and Gavin Lee, who between them have credits in Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” “Freaky Friday,” “Mary Poppins” and “Beauty and the Beast.”

For Lee, a charismatic tap dancer, it appeared the stage had been fitted with proper flooring (and miking) to let his flying feet really show their stuff.

The concerts are a great way to hear Broadway performers sing their signature Disney songs — yes, Levy sang “Let It Go” — but also mix it up. Murin, for example, sang the anthemic “Home” from “Beauty and the Beast.”

Next up in the series are Ashley Brown, L. Steven Taylor, Kissy Simmons and Josh Strickland. Concerts are at 5:30, 6:45 and 8 p.m. nightly; find the whole schedule at disneyworld.com. (Type “Broadway” in the search box.)

Verdict: IMPROVED.

‘Luminous’

Fireworks are off my usual beat, but if any town were to have a fireworks critic, it would be Orlando, so here goes.

“Luminous The Story of Us,” nightly at 9, has great pyrotechnics — a lot of thrilling boom for your buck. But as a show, it does not rank among Disney’s best. Strangely, the first song — though plenty engaging — sounds like a finale rather than an intro.

The music is chopped up by talking. So much talking. And the narrator delivers the dialogue at nearly the same emotional level throughout. That level is not conducive to an end-of-night celebration.

The show tries to give us a musical metaphor for life while beating said metaphor to death. Oh, there is a segment on death, set to a mournful “When She Loved Me.” (Way to bring down the room after drinking around the world.) Musical choices throughout are odd. The “love song,” for example, is actually about loss.

“Luminous” replaced “Harmonious,” which drew ire for its bulky projection/fountain apparatus in the lagoon. This show solves that problem, but how I wish Disney had just given us new fireworks and kept the exhilarating score of “Harmonious” with its clever mashups, melange of languages — and the ability to show us a celebration of humanity without a lecture, but through the sheer joy of music.

Verdict: NOT IMPROVED.

