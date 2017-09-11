Disney Channel Star Mollee Gray Weds Jeka Jane in South Lake Tahoe Ceremony

Former So You Think You Can Dance competitor and Disney channel star Mollee Gray is officially a Mrs.
The actress married dancer and choreographer Jeka Jane on Saturday at the Landing Spa and Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California.
“Our wedding day couldn’t have been more magical,” Gray, 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The love we received from all of our family and friends was remarkable, and we feel so grateful. We can’t wait to experience this life as the new HERsband and wife.”
For her walk down the aisle, Gray – who starred in 2013’s Teen Beach Movie and its sequel – wore a strapless, sweetheart-neckline Hayley Paige “Londyn” original.
“[Paige] has always been one of my favorite designers and when I saw this dress – before I even tried it on – I cried,” Gray says. “This was also the very first dress I tried on, and right in that moment I knew it was the one.”
Gray’s loose, soft waes were created by Paige Pucci, and her make-up was done by Allison Noelle.
Jane wore a suit by Topman with a Louis Vuitton belt and Cole Haan shoes.
Gray carried a bouquet of petunias – in remembrance of her late grandmother – by The Flower Studio L.A., while Jane wore a calla lily boutonniere in honor of her own passed grandmother.
At the reception, guests enjoyed a four-tiered spiced pumpkin mouse and cream cheese-filled cake covered in white fondant icing by Flour Girl Wedding Cakes – another tribute, this time to Gray’s mother, who chose the same filling for her wedding to the star’s father.
Jane also surprised her bride with a special dance to “Why I Love You” by Major – one of many special moments captured by photographer Monique Sady.
Gray’s fellow SYTYCD alum Noelle Marsh severed in the wedding party, while other celebrity attendees included The Magicians actress Brittany Curran and The Fosters actress Maia Mitchell.
Jane and Gray were engaged in April 2016, when the former rented out North Hollywood’s Republic of Pie restaurant to propose. Saturday’s nuptials also marked the couple’s four year anniversary.
Says Jane, “…and so our adventure begins.”
