Disney Channel Star Mollee Gray Weds Jeka Jane in South Lake Tahoe Ceremony

Former So You Think You Can Dance competitor and Disney channel star Mollee Gray is officially a Mrs.

The actress married dancer and choreographer Jeka Jane on Saturday at the Landing Spa and Resort in South Lake Tahoe, California.

“Our wedding day couldn’t have been more magical,” Gray, 26, tells PEOPLE exclusively. “The love we received from all of our family and friends was remarkable, and we feel so grateful. We can’t wait to experience this life as the new HERsband and wife.”

View photos

View photos

For her walk down the aisle, Gray – who starred in 2013’s Teen Beach Movie and its sequel – wore a strapless, sweetheart-neckline Hayley Paige “Londyn” original.

View photos

“[Paige] has always been one of my favorite designers and when I saw this dress – before I even tried it on – I cried,” Gray says. “This was also the very first dress I tried on, and right in that moment I knew it was the one.”

Gray’s loose, soft waes were created by Paige Pucci, and her make-up was done by Allison Noelle.

View photos

Jane wore a suit by Topman with a Louis Vuitton belt and Cole Haan shoes.

Gray carried a bouquet of petunias – in remembrance of her late grandmother – by The Flower Studio L.A., while Jane wore a calla lily boutonniere in honor of her own passed grandmother.

View photos