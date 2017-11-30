How Disney buying 20th Century Fox could change superhero movies forever

Superhero movies are about to change in a very significant way. This week’s hottest Hollywood rumour is that Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox’s film and TV properties is back on, with Deadline reporting: “Disney is progressing speedily toward that rumored acquisition of Fox. The version I heard has the Murdoch clan keeping possession of sports and news properties, and the rest of TV and the film studio going to Disney. Radio silence right now from both studios, and given how Disney made the Marvel and Lucasfilm deals under the cone of silence, if this happens we’ll probably only know it when it’s announced. It is certainly being talked about today.”

This is huge news for the industry. If Disney adds 20th Century Fox to a stable that already includes Marvel, Lucasfilm and, well, Disney, it basically becomes unstoppable.

But that’s Paramount, Universal and Sony’s problem – comic-book fans have their own intense repercussions from the potential deal to process.

If it goes through, Marvel gets the only comic-book properties it doesn’t currently have the rights to back. It already has Spider-Man, thanks to the Sony deal. If Disney acquires Fox, it’ll get X-Men, Fantastic Four and Deadpool – which might not sound like a lot, but the X-Men has a whole universe of characters, Fantastic Four could be the jewel in Marvel’s crown, and Deadpool is basically essential for the future of the superhero genre.

And, going by recent comments from Kevin Feige, it sounds like Marvel is already planning for the eventuality. “We’ve got another 20 movies on the docket that are completely different from anything that’s come before – intentionally.”

“There will be two distinct periods. Everything before Avengers 4 and everything after.”

In the light of the latest news, these are very interesting statements. Planning twenty future movies suddenly becomes very easy if Marvel has all of its characters back. They could get twenty from the X-Men stable alone.

That’s not to mention what a valuable property Fantastic Four suddenly becomes in Marvel’s hands. The cursed franchise would get a new lease of life in the MCU, something fans have been crying out for since even before Josh Trank’s terrible take on the characters.

If they get it right, it’ll further solidify Marvel as the brand that can achieve the impossible – adding to the recent miracles they’ve worked with Spider-Man.

But what’s really fascinating about Disney’s potential Fox deal isn’t the fact we’ll get a new Wolverine, and see him in his iconic yellow costume for the first time (despite how incredible Hugh Jackman was in the role, we’ll always be disappointed he didn’t wear his comic-book outfit), it’s not even that we’ll probably see George Clooney as Mr Fantastic driving the Fantasticar. No, it’s what they’ll do with Deadpool.

Deadpool is basically a franchise refresher – whenever any of the MCU’s properties start to feel stale, they can inject Ryan Reynolds (presuming they keep him in the role – and we can see no reason why they wouldn’t) to parody / deconstruct whatever series has started to feel repetitive, giving it new life. Think Thor: Ragnarok, but even more so.