Disney Channel alum David Henrie announced the birth of his first child with Maria Cahill, revealing the couple earlier suffered three miscarriages.

Disney Channel and "How I Met Your Mother" alum David Henrie and his wife Maria Cahill welcomed their first child Wednesday — a baby girl named Pia — and shared the couple's difficult and inspiring journey to finally becoming parents.

Henrie, who played Justin on "Wizards of Waverly Place" and Ted's future son on "HIMYM," and Cahill previously went through three miscarriages, he revealed on Instagram while announcing his daughter's birth.

"Today is a particularly special day for Maria and I… and it’s special because in order to get to where we are today, with the joy of our newborn in our arms, my wife and I went through trials," wrote Henrie, 29. "I felt compelled to share this because I had no clue just how difficult trying to start a family could be. See, Pia Philomena Francesca Henrie has brothers and sisters... Maria and I suffered three miscarriages before finally being able to carry Pia to full term."

Recovering from each miscarriage was "insanely difficult," but the couple stayed hopeful, Henrie wrote, recalling a meeting with Pope Francis that they found particularly inspiring.

"I personally asked pope Francis to pray for Maria and I to have a baby," Henrie wrote. "He took our hands, held them together, said a special blessing, then looked up and told me not to worry that a baby would be coming - that was pretty much exactly nine months ago. For all those who are struggling #pray #hope and #dontworry !! Always."

The new dad also applauded Cahill, Miss Delaware 2011, for going through a "drug free natural birth" with "courage and grace."



This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Disney, 'HIMYM' alum David Henrie welcomes first baby, reveals wife suffered three miscarriages