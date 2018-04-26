Disney announces new Star Wars series featuring Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma

Production has begun on Star Wars Resistance, a new animated series following the adventures of Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order.

Excitingly, Star Wars Resistance will feature characters from the new trilogy, including BB-8, Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie.

The series was created by Lucasfilm Animation veteran Dave Filoni, the genius behind The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels.

This will be the first Star Wars series of Filoni’s era to feature current movie stars voicing their actual characters in an animated series.

“The idea for ‘Star Wars Resistance’ came out of my interest in World War II aircraft and fighter pilots” said Filoni. “My grandfather was a pilot and my uncle flew and restored planes, so that’s been a big influence on me. There’s a long history of high-speed racing in Star Wars, and I think we’ve captured that sense of excitement in an anime-inspired style, which is something the entire team has been wanting to do for a long time.”

Marc Buhaj, senior vice president, Programming and general manager, Disney XD, said, “Our colleagues at Lucasfilm have created a compelling narrative for an untold moment in the Star Wars galaxy, and we are excited to partner with them again on this new original series. ‘Star Wars Resistance’ will bring viewers across generations an engaging story with heart, humor and both new and familiar characters.”

The voice cast also includes: Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Suzie McGrath (EastEnders), Scott Lawrence (Legion), Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Donald Faison (Scrubs), Bobby Moynihan (DuckTales), Jim Rash (Community) and Rachel Butera (Tammy’s Tiny Tea Time).

Star Wars Resistance will premiere later this year on Disney XD in the UK.





