Disney Animation Ditches Jack and the Beanstalk Movie ‘Gigantic’

Walt Disney Animation Studios has dropped development of “Gigantic,” its adaptation of the classic fairy tale “Jack and the Beanstalk.”

“Sometimes, no matter how much we love an idea or how much heart goes into it, we find that it just isn’t working,” said Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios president Ed Catmull.”With ‘ Gigantic,’ we’ve come to that point, and although it’s a difficult decision, we are ending active development for now,” he added. “We are focusing our energies on another project that has been in the works, which we’ll be sharing more about soon, now set for Thanksgiving 2020.”

Disney had announced “Gigantic” at the studio’s D23 Expo in 2015 with “Tangled’s” Nathan Greno directing and Dorothy McKim producing. “Frozen” songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez were on board to write the music for the film with husband-wife singing one of the songs at the event.

“Gigantic” was to be set in Spain during the Age of Exploration and follow Jack as he discovers a world of giants hidden within clouds and befriends a 60-foot female giant.

Pixar went through multiple delays on “The Good Dinosaur” before it was finally released in 2015. The animated comedy wound up grossing $330 million worldwide, the lowest total for a Pixar title.

Pixar is launching animated musical “Coco” on Nov. 22. Disney Animation will release “Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2,” on Nov. 21, 2018, and “Frozen 2” on Nov. 27, 2019.

