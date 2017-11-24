Disney animated series introduces a male princess

From Digital Spy

Disney has celebrated a new first by introducing its first male princess.

The latest episode of Disney XD animated show Star vs. The Forces of Evil featured Marco Diaz assuming the identity of Princess Turdina, in order to help save the students at St. Olga's Reform School for Wayward Princesses from their evil headmistress Ms Heinous.

The truth was revealed when Ms Heinous pulled down the top of his dress to reveal a chest hair – but the other princesses weren't at all fazed.

One of them shouted: "That doesn't prove anything. Princesses can be hairy", while another added: "Why does it matter if he's a boy?"

Other princesses remarked: "Turdina is a state of mind," and: "He can be a princess if he wants to."

This isn't the first time Star vs. The Forces of Evil has broken new ground – earlier this year it featured the first same-sex kisses in a Disney cartoon.

Star vs. The Forces of Evil was created by Daron Nefcy, who is only the second woman to be an executive producer of a Disney animated show.

She was keen to spread the word about Princess Turdina, sharing several articles on her Twitter account:

One fan replied to Daron, writing: "Princess Marco is my favorite Disney Princess," and a second viewer wrote: "Gender Roles are finally coming to an end. Thanks Daron for helping to make that possible".

