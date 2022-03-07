A new Discovery+ series looks at second generation elite athletes, Renee Zellweger plays a homicidal Midwesterner and more pop culture picks for the week.

This week on Discovery+, Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness tells the story of three young, elite athletes with famous former professional athlete fathers. The docuseries focuses on high jumper Vashti Cunninham, daughter of NFL great Randall Cunningham; Evan Holyfield, son of boxer Evander Holyfield; and Zaire Wade, son of former NBA star Dwayne Wade.

On NBC, Renee Zellweger is starring in The Thing About Pam, an adaptation of the true crime story of homicidal Missourian Pam Hupp. And finally, in theaters, Zac Efron stars in the post-apocalyptic survival story Gold.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

- The It List is Yahoo's weekly look at the best in pop culture. Here are our picks for the week of March 7th. This week on Discovery+, a new docuseries is taking a look at young athletes whose fathers were also famous athletes. Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness follows Zaire Wade, son of NBA great, Dwyane Wade, Vashti Cunningham a high jumper whose father is former NFL player, Randall Cunningham, and Evan Holyfield, son of boxer Evander Holyfield.

- I told him. I said, look, I want you to be better than me. A lot of people don't feel that you can be better than me. And then, trying to get him to understand that people may say, you're a daddy boy. You do everything your daddy says. I said, but this is how you become successful.

- Over on NBC, a prosthetic clad Renee Zellweger stars as a homicidal Missouri woman in, The Thing About Pam. The series is based on the true story of Pam Hupp, and also stars Josh Duhamel and Judy Greer.

- Tell me about Pam.

- She's a nice lady.

- She lied about where she was at the time of the crime.

- Look at the life insurance.

- It lets you change the beneficiary from Russ to Pam. We got Pam's motive to kill.

- In theaters this week, Gold stars Zac Efron as a post-apocalyptic drifter who, along with a partner, discovers an enormous gold nugget in the desert. As Effron's character refuses to leave the gold behind, the movie turns into a tense survival saga.

Story continues

- One of us will have to get the excavator to get it out.

- I think I'll stay with the gold.

- You're gonna watch your water. Stay out of the sun. Ain't no joke out here.

- Come back next week to check out Yahoo's It list.

[MUSIC PLAYING]