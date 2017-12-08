The Disaster Artist: How James Franco managed to make a wide-release, studio film about a niche film fan joke

Your eyes deserve a break. If you'd like to listen to the interview this piece is built around instead, you can do so below, here or through podcast apps here.

"Oh my God, you have to see it," film fans the world over have implored friends upon discovering they have never seen The Room. It is essential viewing, a film so bad it is genuinely fantastic, fully deserving of its "best worst film ever made" epithet and very possibly being the legitimately funniest film ever made too. Its simultaneous banality, surrealism and nonsensicality combine more potently than a film parody could ever hope to knowingly achieve, and its curious, nonsequitur dialogue is inimitable and eminently quotable.

This all makes for an enduring gag and cult hit among cinephiles, sure, but a Warner Bros feature film adaptation for wide-release? And at a time when studios want bankable hits based on recognisable properties?

Talking to The Disaster Artist actor/director James Franco and his co-star and brother Dave, I ask whether life imitated art a little with their dramedy about how the disasterpiece came to be, a film that must have appeared an odd proposition to Hollywood just as The Room did for Tommy Wiseau.

"Actually what's funny is we went to New Line, which is a subsidiary of Warner Bros, and three guys there were huge fans of The Room," James, whose voice booms in a genial way, explains.

"My first ever experience seeing The Room at a midnight screening [a Room fan staple] was because of those guys," Dave interjects. "This was before we even knew we were doing the film with them; they were just obsessed with the screenings and went all the time."

There were inevitably a few people who needed convincing along the way, but the Francos had an ace up their sleeve.

"I know what you mean - we did have to say to some of the other heads of the studio and marketing people like, 'don't worry, there are enough famous people that are obsessed with The Room that want to be in our movie.' It was not that hard to get them because people do really love it," James says.

These famous people include Seth Rogen, Judd Apatow, Bryan Cranston, Alison Brie, Zac Efron, Hannibal Buress, Josh Hutchinson, Nathan Fielder and Bob Odenkirk, and that's just the supporting cast, with a few more celebrities jumping on the opening of the film to profess their love for The Room before the scripted drama begins.

"Still, it is kind of incredible to take a step back and realise that they did give us a lot of freedom to make whatever we wanted out of this crazy story," Dave says. I just feel so indebted to those guys."

The brothers knew they had the comedic side of their movie sorted - its endemic in the source material - but in order to make it function as a story with heart they brought in 500 Days of Summer scribes Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, who adapted The Disaster Artist, The Room actor Greg Sestero's account of his experience and complicity in the shambles.

"We hired these amazing writers," James says, "they were not really comedic writers, they were known for writing great relationship films and that's the reason we got them; we knew that was what we were going to hang this story on, the relationship."

Making the film work for people who hadn't seen The Room was going to be tricky, and the writers went to risky lengths to ensure it.

"I didn't realise until just a month ago at a Q&A," James continues, "Mike Weber told me he didn't watch actually The Room before he wrote the first draft because he wanted to be sure it would play for the uninitiated fans."

Shooting the thing was not without its challenges. Creating a film within a film means managing a set within a set, and to complicate matters, real film crews were used instead of extras to fill out the crew in front of the camera so that they'd look like they knew what they were doing when changing lenses, adjusting lighting etc in the background. In addition to filming The Room 'being filmed, sit were, there was also the small matter of actually remaking it, with about 20-25 minutes worth of "shot-for-shot, beat-for-beat" scenes straight from The Room ending up in the can.

