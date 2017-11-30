Is 'The Disaster Artist' too funny to win James Franco an Oscar?

James Franco’s acting career can best be described as manic. Since 1997, the actor has clocked up over 140 roles across film and television; some of them good, some of them bad but also a small amount can easily be described as outstanding. His performance in The Disaster Artist definitely falls in the latter category, though it may just be too funny to earn him an Oscar.

The movie tells the true story of the making of The Room, a movie that is considered “the Citizen Kane of bad movies” but has enjoyed cult status since its premiere in the early Noughties. Franco plays Tommy Wiseau – the director, writer, producer, financier and star of the film, which he decides to make with his friend Greg (Dave Franco) after they endure continuing rejections in Hollywood. Franco loses himself in the character of Tommy and not just under a mountain of prosthetics. Franco’s Tommy is a ridiculous, egotistical man shrouded in mystery, who you find yourself laughing at, not with, throughout the movie.





However, the true appreciation for Franco’s performance should come from more than his ability to make you laugh at Tommy, but how he forces you to stop laughing to better understand Tommy’s struggle to be “a true American hero” in his own life, as well as on screen. When it comes down to it though, The Disaster Artist is very much a comedy, with a few dramatic moments, and Academy Awards history has not been kind to the genre.

Since the Eighties, only four men have taken home the Oscar for Best Actor after starring in a comedic movie. Dustin Hoffman picked up the gong in 1988 for playing Raymond Babbitt in comedy-drama Rain Man – which also won Best Picture – but it would be nine years before another comedy performance did the same, that being Jack Nicholson’s in As Good As It Gets as the miserly Melvin Udall.

View photos Jack Nicholson won an Oscar for his role in comedy As Good As It Gets More

A year later, Roberto Benigni famously took home the Best Actor award – after making quite a scene on the way to the stage – for his role as Guido Orefice in wartime comedy drama Life Is Beautiful. The last person to win an Oscar for a comedy film was Jean Dujardin in 2011 for his role in The Artist as George Valentin. That film is the only comedy to win the Best Picture Oscar this century too, before that it was Shakespeare In Love in 1998, and both wins probably have something to do with Hollywood’s love affair with itself.

Often movies that are about acting, theatre or the film business do well come awards season; A Star is Born, Gods and Monsters, La La Land, Sunset Boulevard, Birdman, Adaptation, Singin’ in the Rain, and Hugo to name just a few. This could certainly work in The Disaster Artist’s favour as it is obviously about the film industry and set in and around Hollywood. The fact that it is a biographical could also mean Academy voters give it a better look at too. Four bio-pics have taken home the Best Picture Oscar this decade with nearly 30 actors and actresses winning Oscars for playing real people since the year 2000.

With those factors in mind, one would hope that a movie like The Disaster Artist, which has a 93% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (the reviews aggregator website), would earn a Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor nod. Sadly, when brilliant comedies like Rushmore, The Big Lebowski, Deadpool, Man on the Moon, Dazed And Confused, Beverly Hills Cop and Borat have been ignored in the past it’s hard to feel too confident about the film’s chances next year. Academy members obviously don’t consider comedic movies as being as prestigious or as worthy than more serious offerings, even when those offerings are critically and commercially inferior.

View photos Bridesmaids was snubbed in 2012 More