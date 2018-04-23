Directors like James Cameron need to stop bashing comic book movies, it's tiring

Another day, another Hollywood director bashing comic book movies.

Earlier this year it was Jodie Foster comparing the genre to “fracking,” and before that Roland Emmerich called them “silly,” but now James Cameron is the latest offender. In an interview with Indiewire, the director said he was hoping that audiences would develop “Avengers fatigue” in order to make room for new films.

“Not that I don’t love the movies,” Cameron said. “It’s just, come on guys, there are other stories to tell besides hyper-gonadal males without families doing death-defying things for two hours and wrecking cities in the process. It’s like, oy!”

It seems rather ironic that Cameron is making this point; the director has plans to release four Avatar sequels and has confirmed that a sixth Terminator movie is in the works. Maybe if the director, who hasn’t released a movie in nine years, spent more time making movies than giving interviews we’d be seeing some newer stories on screen, but I digress.

His attitude, like many other Hollywood performers and filmmakers, is far more tiring now than any number of comic book movies put out because it undermines the brilliant storytelling in these films of recent years, which are only the tip of the iceberg of what has been translated from the page to the screen.

The expansive comic book universe, from Marvel to DC and beyond, means there are so many characters and narratives that have yet to be given the cinematic treatment and some of the more niche stories would offer original storytelling. We’ve seen Millarworld comics like Kick-Ass and Kingsman brought to life, Atomic Blonde is getting a sequel, Ridley Scott himself is “knee-deep” in adapting Queen & Country for the big screen and even Cameron has been working on an Alita: Battle Angel movie since Fox acquired the rights to the Manga comic in 2000.

View photos Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Chris Evans, Scarlet Johansson and Sebastian Stan in a scene from Avengers: Infinity War (Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios via AP) More

There is obviously a global appetite for these types of movies and to continually bash them is to also undermine the audiences who choose to spend their money on seeing them on the big screen. Directors are more than aware of the concept of supply and demand and clearly, the likes of Disney, Fox, Sony and Warner Bros. are going to continue to supply comic book movies while there is a global, lucrative demand for them. Surely that’s the reason why Cameron is planning to turn Avatar into a five-movie franchise and continue the Terminator one too, otherwise, *he* would making the original stories he thinks comic book movies should be making room for.

His comment about “hyper-gonadal males” certainly feels outdated too. Maybe that was the case for the comic book movies of the early 21st century, but now we’re seeing that the genre has adapted and evolved, just like horror, sci-fi and other film genres have too since their first iterations.

Logan, Wonder Woman, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Deadpool, Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther are films that are both narratively and visually stunning and have taken the comic book movie in a far more progressive and explorative stylistic direction.

The “No Man’s Land” scene in Wonder Woman is an emotive work of art while the score in Thor: Ragnarok is an electrifying soundtrack to the brilliantly choreographed action sequences. Black Panther brought a layer of Afrofuturism to the genre that lifted its politically-charged narrative to ingenious heights as did Logan, which wove Western sensibilities into its superhero make-up and earned an Oscar nomination for its nuanced efforts.

These movies have also started to open the door for more diversity in film. Logan’s Laura (AKA X23) is a Latina superhero who is set to star in her own solo movie. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Thor: Ragnarok cast women of colour – Laura Harries as Liz, Zendaya as MJ and Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie – in originally white roles. Black Panther featured a nearly entirely black cast, with a predominantly black production crew led by black director Ryan Coogler, and has overtaken Titanic as the third highest grossing movie at the North American box office.