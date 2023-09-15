Director outlines proposed weather museum part of $1 billion entertainment district

Sep. 15—As part of the $1 billion entertainment district announced last week by Team Norman, a portion of the proposed money would go to build a new facility for a museum on meteorology.

The National Weather Museum and Science Center, which is not affiliated with the University of Oklahoma's National Weather Center, currently resides in an 8,000 square foot rented structure off Rock Creek Road, but if voters approve of the entertainment district, about $10 million will go to develop a world-class facility.

Ross Forsyth, museum director, came up with the design with Alex Tyler of Alchemy Exteriors. The proposed museum would include 100,000 square feet of space, including outdoor features.

Forsyth, a petroleum engineer, acquired decommissioned meteorology equipment with his late father, Doug Forsyth, who served in the Air Force and worked at the National Severe Storms Lab running radar and managing radar operations.

"After he retired and over his career, he had seen these artifacts being thrown away or trashed as new technology came," Forsyth said. "He had the foresight to say that these assets needed to be protected."

The culmination of his conservation is on display at the current museum, located at 1200 Rock Creek Road.

The proposed museum, The Weather Experience, would take and add to his work. Forsyth wants to create amusement park rides, modeled after the "Twister" or "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey" rides at Universal Studios.

Forsyth said he needs around $10 million from the $1 billion entertainment district package as seed money, and that he would raise $100-115 million total for the building and rides.

"We recognize we are small, around 8,000 square feet, but we've got the partners and the capability to scale that up," Forsyth said.

He said he is working with investors who want to see that residents of the City of Norman are committed to the project through the passage of a bond before investing.

Riley Worley, operations administrator and OU student, said every year several thousand visitors come out to the museum. After completion of the new building, that number may jump to half a million annually, according to a feasibility study.

She said more space also means more workers and more opportunities for meteorology students. At any given time, six to eight OU students work at the museum. That number would "dramatically increase."

Worley said she wants to see the entertainment district pass to improve safety education.

"We would see a huge influx in people coming in, and that would give us the opportunity to talk about weather history," Worley said. "In Oklahoma, only 60% of people know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning, and that's something that puts people's lives at risk. I'm not willing to put a price on human lives, so I think that this is a very worthwhile investment."

Weather Experience would provide education to teach people how to prepare for inclement weather, including tornadoes and how to make grab bags.

Worley said she met a couple who moved to the city from out-of-the-country in February, a few days before an EF2 tornado struck Norman.

"Their first ever exposure to Oklahoma severe weather was the tornado warning going off and having to shelter very quickly because they didn't understand that there was risk occurring because they didn't know what to look for," Worley said.

She said many OU students are also not prepared for severe weather, and a new facility would entice them to learn how to prepare for Oklahoma storms.

"We're hoping that if this passes, rather than just having one car that was damaged in a tornado, we're going to have large displays showing what kind of damage tornadoes can inflict," Worley said.

Both Forsyth and Worley said the museum would plan to expand its relationship with OU, and it would provide a space to develop new exhibits, as well as streamline new employees upon graduation.

"We're hoping to even implement a dedicated curriculum based on severe weather. That way we can have a very consistent outreach," Worley said.

Brie Winkels, a meteorology student at OU, takes visitors on tours at the museum.

"This T-28 airplane was actually a training airplane. It's fully armored from front to back and the windows are bulletproof. There's a little bit of hail damage at the end of the airplane, where it's not armored," she said.

Forsyth said the Weather Experience will be located next to the Max Westheimer Airport, and it would use its position to teach about the connection between aviation and weather.

"A lot of people have collected data by flying through thunderstorms," Forsyth said. "I remember watching planes land and take off, and it was very special to observe, and we would be able to provide that."

He said if the Weather Experience is built, it would be one-of-a-kind in the whole world.

"We want everything to be intentional. That's why it would cost over $100 million. We want to be the weather capital of the world. We want people to think of Norman as they think of the weather," he said.

Brian King covers education and politics for The Transcript. Reach him at bking@normantranscript.com.