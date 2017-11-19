‘It’ Director Andrés Muschietti Shares a Spooky Sketch of Pennywise the Clown

Bill Skarsgård’s take on Pennywise the Dancing Clown became a pop-culture phenomenon before this year’s “It” even arrived in theaters. First made famous onscreen by Tim Curry in the 1990 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s tome, the interdimensional being is many things, but funny isn’t one of them.

Director Andrés Muschietti would appear to disagree, considering the caption to a drawing of Pennywise he’s shared on Instagram: “And here a little sketch i drew for pennywise’s ‘killmouth’ , one of the comedic highlights of the film.”

Muschietti may be laughing, but most who saw “It” weren’t — at least not during the scene itself. (The moment, which comes in the film’s opening minutes, has been parodied in a “Saturday Night Live” sketch featuring Kate McKinnon as a Pennywise-esque Kellyanne Conway, however.)

The actual drawing is composed of two panels, the first of which shows Pennywise sniffing Georgie’s arm moments after the ill-fated boy has stuck it into the storm drain where the evil clown has lured him. Then he opens his mouth, revealing a frightening number of giant teeth, and prepares to seize down on his victim. Avail yourself of the spooky sketch below.

