Director Alex Kurtzman says Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' was 'the biggest failure of my life'
Director Alex Kurtzman says Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' was 'the biggest failure of my life'
Video Transcript
[MUSIC PLAYING]
Director Alex Kurtzman says Tom Cruise's 'The Mummy' was 'the biggest failure of my life'
[MUSIC PLAYING]
It’s been a few years now, but we can safely confirm that, yes, the immediate collapse of Universal’s Dark Universe film franchise—an explicitly Avengers-esque combination of classic movie monsters that never made it past one movie—is still enormously fascinating and funny. They had such big plans! They hired so many famous people to play monsters! Johnny Depp was going to play the Invisible Man, which sure sounds better than him being a visible man!
South Bend school officials are responding to a report critical of efforts to introduce a new, federally required student support plan last year.
The "MADtv" vet and standup comic will perform Tuesday.
Colorado State University tight end Trey McBride has said his moms have always been "great role models"
The latest moves in crypto markets in context for April 25, 2022.
While the next solar eclipse in the United States won't be for another two years, the Perseverance Mars rover, which landed on the surface of the Red Planet in early 2021, recently captured spectacular footage of Phobos, Mars' largest moon, crossing the face of the sun. This dramatic footage was captured with Perseverance's next-generation Mastcam-Z camera on April 2, the 397th Martian day of the mission. The oblong-shaped Martian moon whizzed past the sun in a mere 40 seconds, which is much fas
Viola Davis opened up to Hoda Kotb about how she coped with abusive situations as a child
A new deck of playing cards in Kansas prisons aims to help crack cold cases.
If you know a toddler, you know how hard it can be to keep them busy. Which is completely unfortunate — because in many situations, they’re the exact demographic that needs to be entertained at all times … or else. Every parent can tell you what happens when a toddler has too much free time on their […]
Through the first two weeks of the 2022 season, the Dodgers pitching has been just as good — if not better — than their celebrated offense.
Preparing your home for sale is no easy feat. Even if you've kept it in relatively good condition over the years, you have to ask yourself, will buyers, real estate agents and appraisers be wowed?...
Elliot Bishai, 21, of Fort Mill in York County, was on track to enlist in the U.S. Army when he became part of a pro-Trump mob that breached the U.S. Capitol 16 months ago.
There’s a famous quote in the video game industry, often misattributed to Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto, that goes something like this: “A delayed game is eventually good, but a rushed game is forever bad.” The idea is that if you delay the release of a video game, you will—in theory—have more time to make it good, but if a game isn’t good and you release it quickly anyway, it’s obviously not going to get any better.
The former Miami Heat player says very little in his life is about sports nowadays
David Dee Delgado/GettyAs the New York attorney general investigates the Trump Organization for cooking up fake property values on official documents, lawyers revealed Monday that one of the world’s largest commercial real estate companies is also under investigation for its role in the scheme: Cushman & Wakefield.On Monday, attorneys with the office of AG Letitia James said the real estate firm is now a central player in its expanding probe into alleged bank fraud by the Trump family corporatio
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said Monday on Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show” that the recent death of a member of the National Guard who was trying to save two migrants in the Rio Grande was a result of border policies implemented by President Biden. “All of this is a direct consequence of the…
Coronavirus cases are on the rise again, both locally and across the U.S., with San Joaquin County seeing a nearly 90% increase in the past week.
The Phoenix Suns entered the NBA playoffs with the best record in the NBA twice before. And twice before, they were topped by dynasties of those eras.
Experts worry parents making poor food choices out of cost concerns caused by inflation will increase lifelong health risks for their kids.
She brings the drama, but did she bring too much?