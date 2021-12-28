Dior cancels Travis Scott collaboration 'out of respect' for Astroworld victims

Travis Scott performs onstage during the third annual Astroworld Festival on Nov. 5, 2021, which was declared a mass casualty incident. (Photo: Getty Images)

Fallout continues for Travis Scott, seven weeks after the deadly Astroworld festival. The rapper's highly anticipated collection with Dior is canceled, the fashion house confirmed on Tuesday.

"Out of respect for everyone affected by the tragic events at Astroworld, Dior has decided to postpone indefinitely the launch of products from the Cactus Jack collaboration originally intended to be included in its summer 2022 collection," the company tells WWD. Scott's team noted to the outlet he and Dior mutually decided to postpone the collection's January launch.

The capsule collection collaboration between men's artistic director Kim Jones and Scott's Cactus Jack line was another huge mark for the rapper. The "Goosebumps" singer, 30, has teamed up with Nike, McDonald's and Playstation for wildly successful partnerships. Forbes dubbed Scott "corporate America's brand whisperer."

Ten people died and hundreds were injured during the Nov. 5 concert in Houston, Tex. Scott, who continued performing for 37 minutes after the "mass casualty" incident began, insists he didn't know what was going on.

Scott has been named in multiple lawsuits totaling more than $3 billion dollars, but denies being liable for the tragedy. Damage to his brand has already occurred, crisis PR expert Eric Schiffer told Yahoo Entertainment last month.

"It's been a brand disaster through a treasure chest of blunders," Schiffer declared. "After the incident, he said he was devastated, but Travis's initial words don't ring true with many people. Why did he keep performing when emergency vehicles were pulling up if he was so devastated? Why didn't he stop the music and have producers announce it? Why did he and Drake throw a party right after?"

Schiffer said Scott, who issued a statement almost 24 hours after the incident, was "slow to respond."

"Attempts to manage his brand have not changed a perception that he allowed an environment that caused a lethal night of music," Schiffer added. "You are witnessing the single most incredible brand hit to a music performer in modern American history. Travis is sitting on a powder keg that could see his empire go boom."