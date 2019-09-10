Johnny Depp Defends 'Sauvage' Fragrance Campaign After Dior Pulls Ad Following Appropriation Backlash

Update 9/9/2019:

One day after Dior teased a clip of its latest Sauvage fragrance campaign featuring a Native American dancer, igniting intense backlash for cultural appropriation, it pulled its campaign video from all social media accounts including Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, campaign star Johnny Depp, explained that the brand is planning on working with those who were offended to resolve the issue.

“There was never — and how could there be or how would there be — any dishonorable [intent],” Depp said. “The film was made with a great respect for the indigenous people not just of North America but all over the world. It’s a pity that people jumped the gun and made these objections. However, their objections are their objections.”

He expressed that he wished the world could have seen the full video, instead of just the short sneak peek. “A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film,” he said but hopes they reach a common ground to air the full video.

“I can assure you that no one has any reason to go out to try to exploit. It was a film made out of great respect and with great respect and love for the Native American peoples to bring light to them. They haven’t had the greatest amount of help out of the United States government,” he said. “The idea is as pure as it ever was, so we will come to an agreement so that everyone is happy.”

Originally published 8/30/2019:

Storied French fashion brand Dior is facing criticism after it debuted a sneak peek of its new fragrance campaign featuring Native Americans and Johnny Depp.

The brand posted two clips of Canku Thomas One Star, a member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe in South Dakota, performing the Fancy War Dance wearing a colorful traditional ensemble as part of the new Dior Sauvage advertising initiative.

In the first clip, the dancer is performing as a voiceover says “We are the land.” In the caption the brand wrote, “An authentic journey deep into the Native American soul in a sacred, founding and secular territory.”

In a second Instagram post, Dior shared images of Canku Thomas along with a deeper explanation of the brand’s involvement with the Native American community.