Out! For Dinner event at Amilinda will showcase talents of LGBTQ+ chefs

Some of the area’s most talented chefs from the LGBTQ+ community will come together to cook for a special Pride Month dinner at Amilinda, 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

The five-course dinner event, called Out! To Dinner, will take place at 6:30 p.m. June 18. Dominique Leah of Chicago’s Lexington Betty Smokehouse will present the first course, the second course will be by Vanessa Rose of Ardent and Mother's/House of Bridges, the third course will be by Dana Spandet of Flour Girl & Flame, the fourth course will be by Gregory León of Amilinda, and Nick Hoover of Carbon Steak will present the fifth course.

Amilinda recently served a special Pride brunch, and chef-owner León said that after the success of hosting dinners featuring rising-star chefs and all women chefs, he wanted to give a platform to fellow LGBTQ+ people.

“It’s Pride Month, and I wanted to highlight our community,” said León. “In the nine years we’ve been in business, we’ve never done a dinner like this. Visibility is really important right now with the election and with the hatred toward members of the community. This is a chance for us to stand up and say, ‘Hey, we’re here. Don't be afraid.’”

Tickets for the Out! For Dinner event are $100 with an optional beverage pairing available for $30. They can be purchased online at exploretock.com/amilinda. Proceeds from the dinner will benefit the Queer Food Foundation, a national organization that promotes, protects and funds queer food spaces.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Out! For Dinner at Amilinda will showcase talents of LGBTQ+ chefs