Diner Criticizes Mockery Of Joe Biden In 'Fox & Friends' Interview At Iowa Cafe

A diner at an Iowa cafe veered from the right-wing vibe on “Fox & Friends” by complaining about the mockery of President Joe Biden Friday. (Watch the video below.)

Then the interview took another surprising turn.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt was working the room at a restaurant for customers’ take on the issues. She asked one woman, Donna, if the economy was a factor for her, and Donna went in another direction.

“One of the things that bothers me is I’m five days younger than the president and I said, I gimp — my walk has a gimp and I forget things once in a while,” Donna said, eliciting an “awww” from Earhardt.

“But I feel that he has been put out before people and being made fun of all the time,” she continued. “And I would hope to think that my family would not do that to me.”

The comment prompted another “awww” from Earhardt, who wasn’t prepared for what she heard next. “And I feel that Jill Biden should ... feel very badly for what she’s doing,” Donna said, appearing to blame the first lady for exposing him to the barbs.

“Wow,” Earhardt said.

The president likely has a lot more on his mind than getting ridiculed. A recent Wall Street Journal poll indicated that Biden and Republican front-runner Donald Trump would be tied in a general election despite Trump’s four indictments. And a CNN poll released Thursday showed GOP longshot Nikki Haley comfortably beating Biden in a general election while the incumbent was ahead of only Vivek Ramaswamy in other hypothetical matchups.

H/T Mediaite

