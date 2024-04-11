‘A Different World’ Cast Gets The White House Singing Its Tune

The cast of A Different World has reunited for a national tour of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). During a stop in Washington, D.C., hosted by Howard College, they appeared at the White House to meet Vice President Kamala Harris and Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.

The Grio’s April Ryan shared a portion of the White House visit on Instagram, which included Jean-Pierre leading the cast in a sing-along of the show’s theme.

The group opted for the version featured throughout the majority of the sitcom’s run, sung in the original version by Aretha Franklin.

The tour features A Different World alums Darryl M. Bell (Ron Johnson); Charnele Brown (Kimberly Reese); Jasmine Guy (Whitley Gilbert-Wayne); Kadeem Hardison (Dwayne Wayne); Dawnn Lewis (Jaleesa Vinson-Taylor); Cree Summer (Winifred Brooks); Glynn Turman (Col. Bradford Taylor); and Sinbad (Walter Oakes). They werejoined by producers Debbie Allen and Susan Fales.

The tour’s goal is to raise scholarship funds at participating HBCUs. “By leveraging the star power and cultural impact of A Different World, we aim to inspire a new generation to choose HBCUs as their academic homes,” said a statement from the group.

The sitcom ran for six seasons between 1987 and 1993.

Watch the White House sing-along below.

