A different world

Oct. 6—CONTENT WARNING

This production — and the following story about it — touches on sensitive themes relating to simulated violence, particularly against children, that may be triggering for some individuals.

As artificial intelligence and virtual reality evolve virtually unchecked, it's distressingly easy to envision a dim future in which unemployment is rampant, important decisions are based on algorithms, and human feelings are even further devalued.

The Nether, the New Mexico Actors Lab's penultimate production of the season, emerges from that thought experiment in much darker territory. It involves implied abuse, sexual and otherwise, of a child who exists only in virtual reality.

Why rely on a plot device that's guaranteed to make the audience uncomfortable? Lab artistic director Nicholas "Nico" Ballas fears society is headed for some uncomfortable ethical quandaries and other difficulties with the rapid advance of technology. Ballas, who selects the plays featured at the Actors Lab, and founder and managing director Robert Benedetti both say it's the most envelope-pushing production the lab has taken on.

"I'm concerned about it in the collective aspect of, why is a Screen Actors Guild actor striking now? Because of the potential for our image, our voice, etc., being used and abused without any boundaries," Ballas says. "I'm concerned in a larger sense as a citizen. We live in this Wild West of technology where there are very few guardrails and very, very critical junctures of moral and ethical decision making."

The Nether, which was written by Jennifer Haley and debuted in 2013, takes place in an undefined near future in which the internet has evolved into a series of virtual reality realms. The realms allow users to act out fantasies — including some that would be morally reprehensible in the real world and are troubling to think about regardless. The Hideaway, one of the play's realms, is home to such interactions involving children and adults.

The point of the play is to provoke thought, not anger. Four people involved — Ballas, director Zoe Lesser, and actors Rikki Carroll and Rod Harrison — recently shared their thoughts about taking risks, the perils of disconnecting from nature, and trying to see the world from an undesirable perspective. Carroll portrays Iris, a young girl working at the Hideaway, while Harrison plays Doyle, an older man linked to the realm. The play also stars Gregory J. Fields and Joey Beth Gilbert.

details

The Nether

7:30 p.m. October 13-14, 19-21, and 26-28; and 2 p.m. October 15, 22, and 29. A Q&A session is planned following the October 22 performance. Preview performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 11, and Thursday, October 12.

New Mexico Actors Lab, 1213-B Parkway Drive

$15 to $35

505-395-6576; nmactorslab.com

Why did The Nether appeal to you, and how did you get involved?

Carroll: It has a lot to say about the blurring of lines between real life and [artificial intelligence], or real life and the internet world. I think, especially as a young woman, there so often are instances of people being victims of the internet, of having images of themselves put up and things like that. This takes it to this whole new level of what you can really do that is so dark and really blurs those lines between what is real and what isn't.

Harrison: Nico gave me a copy of the script and said, "Take a look at it. It's a little provocative." I thought it was fantastic. It brings up a lot of interesting questions that are particularly relevant now, and I liked the fact that it wasn't just some old chestnut. Oftentimes, theater companies will do shows that have audiences built in — something that people know. It's nice to be part of truly contemporary theater — particularly [a company] that's dealing with these kinds of ideas.

Personally, I've always had a deep connection to the outcast — deep sympathy for anyone marginalized or seen as not part of the group.

Lesser: I got coffee with Nico during the pandemic and expressed to him that if he ever wanted a director, I would be super interested in working with him. He saw a show at the Santa Fe Playhouse that I worked on, and he liked it and reached out to me. Most of the New Mexico Actors Lab's plays are either directed by Nico or Beny [Robert Benedetti]. I think Nico really wanted to do this play, and I also think he was a little scared of it. I think he wanted a woman to deal with a play that has so much implied violence against women.

Ballas: My psychotherapist wife says, "Why do you choose material like this?" To go to the dark side every now and then. The Nether is a fantasy, but it's a very dark fantasy that leaves a very ambiguous ending.

The play takes place in the near future; exactly when isn't specified. What in this future world are some of the characters trying to escape?

Harrison: This play is taking place after some sort of serious environmental collapse. There's no outside; kids don't play outside. There is no grass. There are no trees. If you can't connect with nature, the only thing that brings you close to nature is to connect with other humans. In [the Nether], that connection can only be done online.

How does the set design reflect that the events take place in the future?

Lesser: [One area] brings the interrogation really close to the audience. It is set in a sort of void that is dark and not a place you want to hang out in. The Nether and the Hideaway are both upstage, farther from the audience. So it implies that there's a step or two to get to it. And we're using projections for the back walls to light up the wallpaper so it feels like you're in a digital world.

Other than the subject matter, how are these roles challenging?

Harrison: Doyle is just referred to in the script as a middle-aged science teacher. But it comes up through the course of the play that Doyle is very close to becoming what they call a shade. Shades are people who have sort of left the real world and decided to spend all of their time in the Nether. So they're people who attach themselves to some sort of life-support machine, and they don't live in this physical world anymore. So I've grown this horrible desert island beard; I'm playing with the idea that this is a person who doesn't want to be in his physical body anymore. So now I can justify all of my pandemic weight gain as something I've done for the role.

Carroll: I am older than the character is written to be, so I'm playing much younger. I wasn't really part of the casting process. They just brought me in because they thought I could look the part, which is nice of them to say. So I have to approach [Iris] with childlike wonder and a sense of awe. A lot of very disturbing things happen to this character. But you can't lose that sense of awe and hope that is just inherent in younger people, in adolescents.

You seem reluctant to discuss plot details. Why?

Harrison: The form that the playwright has chosen is a police procedural. All of my scenes take place in an interrogation room. So there's a mystery aspect to it. There's a lot of figuring out what's going on. And there are some pretty significant reveals that, if given away too early, would really impact the message of the play.

The play seems designed to provoke moral takeaways. What are some of yours?

Harrison: There's a lot of talk about how the Nether is a place where people can live without consequence, and what a seductive thing that is, particularly if you're unhappy in your regular real life. And no one is hurt. But of course, someone is hurt. Doyle is spending all of his time online. Someone's hurt by that. In the interrogation, he tells the agent that he knows that his wife won't leave him.

Carroll: Considering something differently can be scary. It makes you think, "Am I bad for even considering a different narrative? Am I bad for trying to empathize with a character who maybe doesn't deserve empathy?" I personally am of the belief that if a world like this existed and if people got that taste [of something forbidden], they may want to continue in the real world. I still have my personal beliefs, but the play made me consider, "Well, can you truly say what's wrong or not?" I think the audience is going to have those thoughts.