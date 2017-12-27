Is ‘Die Hard’ a Christmas Movie? Screenwriter Finally Settles the Question

It’s become an annual debate among film lovers every holiday season: Is “Die Hard” a Christmas movie?

Now Steven E. de Souza, co-screenwriter with Jeb Stuart of the 1988 Bruce Willis hit, has weighed in and offered solid evidence that it is.

Responding to a question tweeted out by CNN’s Jake Tapper, de Souza declared that “Die Hard” is, in fact, a Christmas movie due to its holiday-party setting — and then joked that the studio had turned down an earlier draft celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim.





Yes, because the studio rejected the Purim draft #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 24, 2017









On Monday, de Souza drove the point home and even made a handy chart comparing the R-rated action movie to another holiday classic, the 1954 Bing Crosby-Danny Kaye musical “White Christmas.”

He tweeted, “For anyone unconvinced #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie, here is a handy chart.”





For anyone unconvinced #DieHardIsAChristmasMovie, here is a handy chart pic.twitter.com/FhkzPIG0ms — Steven E. de Souza (@StevenEdeSouza) December 27, 2017









With the argument finally settled, the question now is where does “Die Hard” rank all-time among Christmas movies?

Related stories from TheWrap:

19 Books That Scored Better Movie Titles, From 'Cruel Intentions' to 'Die Hard' (Photos)

'Die Hard' Director Rips 'Mad Max,' 'Fascist' Comic Book Movies

Rick Ducommun, Star of 'The 'Burbs' and 'Die Hard,' Dead at 62