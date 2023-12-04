Is 'Die Hard' a Christmas movie? Half of Americans say ‘no’.

More than 35 years since the film's release in July 1988, we may finally have an answer to one of the holiday season's biggest debates: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? Yahoo Entertainment’s David Artavia explains.

Video Transcript

DAVID ARTAVIA: Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? You've seen the memes. You may have even had the argument yourself.

RICH EISEN: Do you consider "Die Hard" a Christmas movie?

EDWARD NORTON: Emphatically, yes.

DAVID ARTAVIA: The debate over "Die Hard's" place in the canon of Christmas movies is still a mystery. But more than 35 years after its release, we may finally have an answer. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, 50% of Americans say "Die Hard" is not a Christmas movie, compared to 26% who say it most certainly is. But for those still undecided, let's look at the arguments for and against.

For. Number one, the entire film takes place on Christmas Eve and Christmas morning.

- Merry Christmas.

DAVID ARTAVIA: Number two, the plot is motivated by an off-duty cop visiting his estranged family for Christmas. Number three, many of the film's most memorable moments and quotable lines hinge on the fact that it's Christmas time.

- If this is your idea of Christmas, I got to be here for New Year's.

DAVID ARTAVIA: Now for the argument against. Number one, "Die Hard" was released on July 20, 1988. And while home viewings can happen whenever we like, its premiere wasn't tied to the holiday at all. Number two, while the plot is motivated by an off-duty cop attending his estranged wife's company holiday party, if you were to swap Christmas for, say, the 4th of July, some of the jokes may have to change but the plot would otherwise be the same. Number three, it's violent, like so violent. There are a lot of scenes we can't show you. But trust us, it's really violent. And number four, Bruce Willis himself has made his thoughts on the matter pretty clear.

BRUCE WILLIS: "Die Hard" is not a Christmas movie.

DAVID ARTAVIA: Love it or hate it, the holiday spirit is in the eye of the beholder. So what do you think? Is "Die Hard" a Christmas movie? Share your thoughts in the comments below. And happy holidays from Yahoo Entertainment.