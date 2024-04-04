'Didn't have to go this hard': Bill Nye shocks fans in streetwear photoshoot ahead of solar eclipse

Bill Nye the Fashion Guy is giving celestial vibes in a new photoshoot.

The former "Bill Nye the Science Guy" host served the youthful look on the cover of Time Out New York, published Monday ahead of next week's solar eclipse.

"I really encourage everybody to take that day, that midday drive up the road. Get in the totality," he told the outlet. "If you're not quite in the path, it's not quite the same."

In the photoshoot, the 68-year-old scientist is seen in several looks, including an orange puffer vest and black cargo pants, and a graphic tee adorned with a spaceship and futuristic gray sunglasses. In another, he sports polarized sunglasses, a silver chain, black bomber jacket and track pants.

TV's ultimate Science Guy, Bill Nye, turned heads in a new photoshoot and encouraged fans to view the 2024 solar eclipse.

The looks were a hit in the comments on Instagram.

"Wait bill is kinda serving," one commenter wrote.

Another commenter wrote: "He didn't have to go this hard."

"Models better be glad bill chose science," one user wrote.

Nye's myriad of eyewear accessories serves as a reminder that certified solar eclipse glasses are needed to view the eclipse.

What time is the solar eclipse? Search your ZIP code for a viewing guide

The 2024 solar eclipse on Tuesday will be the only total solar eclipse in the United States until 2044. Hundreds of cities in 13 states are on the path of totality for this year's total solar eclipse, which will pass from southwest to northeast across Mexico, the United States and Canada.

Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine will be able to view the celestial event, as well as small parts of Tennessee and Michigan, NASA says.

Some places will see totality for up to four minutes.

Nye encouraged people to watch the eclipse with their neighbors, family or friends, and stay in the moment, leaving the eclipse photography to professionals who know how to do so safely.

"It's a so-called shared experience," he said.

The former engineer hosted his PBS children's science show "Bill Nye the Science Guy" from 1993 to 1999.

The educator talked about the "wonder" of "the cosmos and our place within it." He added that he hopes kids "pause and think about their place in the cosmos. How remarkable it is that we understand the motion of the Earth and moon with such precision."

Contributing: James Powel and Eric Lagatta

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bill Nye turns heads in new solar eclipse-themed photoshoot