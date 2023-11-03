‘He Didn’t Hit Me’: Kysre Gondrezick Drops a Bombshell Statement Claiming Everything Anybody Knows About Her Abuse Situation with Kevin Porter Jr. Was Falsified By the DA

Nearly two months after her alleged assault at the hands of her boyfriend Kevin Porter Jr. occurred, Kysre Gondrezick has made a lengthy statement that largely contradicts what was first reported.

On the morning of Sept. 11, NYPD responded to a 911 call coming from the Millennium Hilton New York Hotel in Manhattan. Reports say hotel security called the cops, and when police arrived they found Gondrezick with a cut on her face and neck pain. At the time investigators determined that someone had hit Gondrezick multiple times and placed their hands around her neck.

Kyrse Gondrezick disputed claims that she was beaten by Kevin Porter Jr. she claims that the “false narrative” was created by the DA. (Photo: @kysrerae/Instagram)

Porter Jr. was arrested on suspicion of assault and taken into police custody. At the time, the initial story was that Porter Jr. had begun beating and strangling Gondrezick once he entered the pair’s hotel room. Gondrezick was taken to the hospital, and it was reported that she had bruises and a broken bone in her neck.

ABC 13 Houston reported, “Assistant Manhattan District Attorney Mirah Curzer said Porter has a history of abusing Gondrezick, including an incident in which he rammed his car into hers.”

On Oct. 16 one of the charges against Porter Jr. was dismissed after investigations revealed that he did not cause the broken bone in Gondrezick’s neck. The charges of second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault are still in place at the time of this writing.

After news came out that one of the charges was dropped, Gondrezick made her first public statement on the subject. In the lengthy post, Gondrezick made many claims that dispute early reports about what had occurred in September.

Gondrezick began the post writing, “It has been deeply frustrating and disturbing by the manipulation of what was stated by the prosecution.” She said that she would not “support defaming someone’s character…to illuminate” herself.

The WNBA free agent asserted that she never gave anyone, including family, media, or officials, permission to speak on her behalf.

She continued, “The harassment and eagerness for me to support these claims to justify their position and remarks is a matter an Assistant DA took into her own hands while I was vulnerable.”

Gondrezick said the “false allegations” came after DA Curzer “needed statements in a timely manner.”

Gondrezick said, “[Curzer] went ahead and provided false narrative of details specifying that Kevin had balled his fist up and repeatedly punched me five times in the face along with strangling me.” She said that this never occurred, nor did she ever have scars to prove it.

The 26-year-old also claims to have “multiple recordings” of apologies from the department for rushing her case and “reporting false narratives about this incident” along with them saying that Porter Jr. was abusive in their relationship. She went on to say that DA Curzer had fabricated other statements and allegations for “the elements of the case.”

Gondrezick finished her statement off by saying, “I am not condoning any behavior, but merely protecting my truth and integrity from misleading statements and inaccuracies. My unfortunate experience should not be used as a platform to catapult careers and at the expense of defaming, belittling, and destroying the character of human lives, especially my own.”

She made no mention of why the police were called, why she was taken to the hospital, or any eyewitness accounts of what they saw happen.

In a separate interview with The New York Post, Gondrezick denied that Porter ever put his hands on her.

“He didn’t hit me. He never balled his fists up and hit me,” she claimed. “And he definitely didn’t punch me in the face numerous times. That is a lie. I don’t have any injuries to support that.”

Porter Jr. has yet to make a public statement about the events that occurred on Sept. 11, but he pleaded not guilty to the charges. Since he was arrested, it looks like his NBA career is over.

Fans wondered if the Rockets would drop the young player, but in a shocking turn of events he was traded to the OKC Thunder.

The Rockets gained Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, while the Thunder acquired a 2027 second-round pick via Minnesota and a 2028 second-round pick via Milwaukee for their troubles.

The team is expected to waive Porter Jr., but they will still have to pay him his guaranteed $16.9 million, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

Porter’s second-degree assault charge was dismissed due to “insufficient evidence” but he still faces a third-degree assault. He returns to court later this month on Nov. 27.

