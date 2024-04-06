Diddy's son accused of sex assault in lawsuit

Christian "King" Combs is the second eldest son of Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter, who died 2018 [Getty Images]

The son of rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman on a yacht during a family holiday in St Martin in 2022.

Grace O'Marcaigh says Christian "King" Combs physically and sexually assaulted her, according to a lawsuit filed in a civil court in Los Angeles on Thursday.

His father, who is facing a federal sex trafficking probe, is also named in the lawsuit for aiding the alleged assault.

Last week, Sean Combs's properties were raided as part of the investigation.

Sean and Christian Combs could not be immediately reached for comment but Sean Combs has previously denied sexual assault and sex trafficking allegations against him.

Ms O'Marcaigh, who worked as a steward on the yacht, alleged that the luxury vessel was often crowded with intoxicated people, suspected sex workers, celebrities and drugs.

She believes that her drink and other women's drinks on board may have been spiked with drugs because she saw people "falling over themselves, panicking, or passing out", the court document states.

In one incident described in the lawsuit, "a girl was extremely upset and ran to the lower deck, locked herself in the massage room, and was hysterically crying. She said she did not feel safe and wanted to leave".

Sean Combs, 54, is named as a defendant in the lawsuit for "premises liability" and for allowing the alleged assault to happen.

The rapper "turned what was sold as a wholesome family excursion into a hedonistic environment," the court document says.

The lawsuit claims that Christian Combs, 26, boarded the yacht early in the morning of 28 December 2022, went to the on-board recording studio and insisted that Ms O'Marcaigh drink tequila with him.

She claimed the ship's captain had also been pressured to drink with the Combs family on another day, and that she agreed to drink to be polite after saying no several times.

The court document says that when she tried to leave, Christian Combs became aggressive, "violently grabbed the plaintiff's arm and began hurting her".

She says he touched her "legs, breasts, anus, and vagina. He also tried to kiss her and proceeded to kiss her neck, face, and hands."

The Combs' record producer, Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, was recording at the time of the alleged assault and transcripts of the recording were included in the lawsuit.

Afterwards, Ms O'Marcaigh says she went back to work in the yacht's pantry and Christian Combs allegedly came to find her, demanding a place for him to sleep.

All the cabins were full and he refused to go back to shore, so she instead suggested he sleep in the cinema.

After walking him there, he blocked her from leaving, she says.

Ms O'Marcaigh alleges that he groped her and then took his clothes off and grabbed her arms, and was "trying to force" her to perform oral sex.

The lawsuit includes pictures of the plaintiff's bruised arms. She says she fought him off and was only able to leave when her colleague came to check on her.

She says a complaint she filed with the ship's captain was not taken seriously, and that Sean Combs paid a hefty tip to the ship's crew, allegedly to keep her complaint quiet.

As a result of the alleged attack, Ms O'Marcaigh says she has developed an eating disorder, has epileptic seizures and a long-time romantic relationship broke down.

One of the most successful music moguls in the history of rap, Sean "Diddy" Combs is now facing a string of sexual assault allegations from several people, including his long-time partner Casandra "Cassie" Ventura.

She alleged years of abuse at the hands of the rapper, whom she dated between 2005-2018, though she later settled the lawsuit with him.

He denies all of the allegations. In a statement issued last December, he defended himself against what he described as "sickening allegations" made by "individuals looking for a quick payday".

"Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged," he said, adding he would fight to clear his name.