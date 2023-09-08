Diddy Wins First Round In Lawsuit Against Diageo

Sean “Diddy” Combs has made a victorious stride in his pending lawsuit against Diageo. On Thursday (Sept. 7), the Bad Boy mogul appeared in the Supreme Court of New York as the first major developments in the legal battle panned out.

Judge Joel M. Cohen rejected two motions by Diageo, one to dismiss the case and the other to send the case to arbitration, where it would have been decided behind closed doors. The lawsuit will continue in state court, open to the public.

According to an email statement, Judge Cohen listened to 90 minutes of arguments from the attorneys, before taking a recess for a few minutes and returning to announce his decision from the bench.

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“This case has always been about getting fair and equal treatment,” expressed Combs’ lawyer John Hueston. “Today’s decision is an important step in the right direction. Diageo tried to end this action. Today the judge soundly rejected that effort.”

The “Act Bad” performer added, “I’m fighting for fair and equal treatment for everyone. This isn’t just about me. I look forward to continuing this fight in court. We all deserve the same 24 hours.”

Cans of Ciroc is displayed on ice in the Ciroc booth during the 2022 Bar & Restaurant Expo and World Tea Expo welcome kickoff party at the Azilo Ultra Pool at SAHARA Las Vegas on March 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The lawsuit was first filed against the British alcoholic beverage company in June with Combs alleging Diageo has been negligent toward his brand, DeLeon Tequila, with claims that said negligence is racially motivated.

The Harlem native alleges Diageo created a watermelon version of DeLeón Tequila without his consent and referred to the spirit as well as CIRÔC as “urban brands.”

Diageo claims Diddy contributed just $1,000 to their joint ventures despite making almost a billion dollars in profit, asserting, “Mr. Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands.”

