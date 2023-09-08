Diddy Wins First Round In Lawsuit Against Diageo
Sean “Diddy” Combs has made a victorious stride in his pending lawsuit against Diageo. On Thursday (Sept. 7), the Bad Boy mogul appeared in the Supreme Court of New York as the first major developments in the legal battle panned out.
Judge Joel M. Cohen rejected two motions by Diageo, one to dismiss the case and the other to send the case to arbitration, where it would have been decided behind closed doors. The lawsuit will continue in state court, open to the public.
According to an email statement, Judge Cohen listened to 90 minutes of arguments from the attorneys, before taking a recess for a few minutes and returning to announce his decision from the bench.
“This case has always been about getting fair and equal treatment,” expressed Combs’ lawyer John Hueston. “Today’s decision is an important step in the right direction. Diageo tried to end this action. Today the judge soundly rejected that effort.”
The “Act Bad” performer added, “I’m fighting for fair and equal treatment for everyone. This isn’t just about me. I look forward to continuing this fight in court. We all deserve the same 24 hours.”
The lawsuit was first filed against the British alcoholic beverage company in June with Combs alleging Diageo has been negligent toward his brand, DeLeon Tequila, with claims that said negligence is racially motivated.
The Harlem native alleges Diageo created a watermelon version of DeLeón Tequila without his consent and referred to the spirit as well as CIRÔC as “urban brands.”
Diageo claims Diddy contributed just $1,000 to their joint ventures despite making almost a billion dollars in profit, asserting, “Mr. Combs has repeatedly undermined our partnerships and threatened to publicly defame Diageo if we did not meet his unreasonable financial demands.”
More from VIBE.com
Diddy Secures Dirty Money Reunion, The Weeknd’s “Last Collab” For Upcoming ‘The Love Album’
Mark Curry Slams Diddy For Returning Artists Publishing Rights After Decrease In Value
Diddy To Give Music Publishing Rights Back To Bad Boy Records Artists