Diddy accused of sexual assault, harassment by male music producer in $30M lawsuit. Here's the latest.

Sean "Diddy" Combs has been accused of sexual assault by a former male colleague. The new lawsuit is the latest in a string of disturbing allegations of a similar nature against the music mogul, all of which he denies. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to Combs’s lawyer for comment.

Here's what's going on.

Music producer claims Diddy would grope him, parade around naked. He's seeking $30 million.

Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones, a producer on Diddy's 2023 album, filed the lawsuit in federal court in New York on Monday against the rapper and several associates. Jones alleges to have witnessed Combs and others "engaging in serious illegal activity" while he lived and traveled with the superstar from September 2022 to November 2023.

In documents obtained by NBC News, Jones claims Combs forced him to solicit sex workers, some underage. The producer alleges he was pressured into having sex with them at Combs's direction. Images of the alleged gatherings that appear to show sex workers at parties at Combs’s homes are included in the filing. Jones claims that some of the sex workers were given drinks laced with drugs at Combs's direction. On at least one occasion, according to the suit, Jones says he believes he was drugged as he woke up naked and disoriented in bed with Combs and two sex workers.

Jones alleges he was forced to work in Combs's bathroom as the entrepreneur showered naked. When he voiced concern to Combs's chief of staff, it was dismissed as "friendly horseplay, stating that those acts were Mr. Combs way of 'showing that he likes you,'" per the lawsuit. Jones alleges there was "constant unsolicited and unauthorized groping and touching of his anus" by Combs.

Jones alleges Combs was “grooming him to pass him off to his friends,” according to the complaint viewed by The Hollywood Reporter. He's suing for harassment and assault, seeking $30 million in damages.

Combs calls latest allegations "pure fiction"

Combs’s attorney, Shawn Holley, slams Jones and says his "reckless name-dropping about events that are pure fiction and simply did not happen is nothing more than a transparent attempt to garner headlines."

"We have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies. Our attempts to share this proof with Mr. Jones's attorney, Tyrone Blackburn, have been ignored, as Mr. Blackburn refuses to return our calls," Combs's lawyer says in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "We will address these outlandish allegations in court and take all appropriate action against those who make them."

Combs has been sued for sexual assault, harassment and/or misconduct by four other people since November 2023. Here's a rundown of the accusations.

Casandra Ventura: The singer known as Cassie filed a federal lawsuit accusing her longtime ex-boyfriend of rape, sex trafficking and other disturbing allegations. In a surprising move, the two announced the case was settled days later before any proceedings could begin.

Joi Dickerson-Neal: The woman alleges in a civil suit that Combs drugged and raped her in New York City in 1991, when she was a college student. She claims he filmed the assault and shared it with other people in the music industry.

Jane Doe 1: A woman alleges Combs and singer-songwriter Aaron Hall took turns raping her and a friend at Hall's New York apartment in 1990 or 1991.

Jane Doe 2: A woman claims Combs was among three men who gang-raped her in 2003 when she was 17 years old. She also accused the music mogul of sex trafficking in the civil suit.

Various laws allowed these people to file complaints against Combs. The New York state Adult Survivors Act (ASA), which expired in November, provided alleged sexual abuse survivors in the state a "one-year look back window" to file civil claims regardless of any standing statute of limitations. This applied in the case of Cassie, Dickerson-Neal and Jane Doe 1.

As for the second Jane Doe, who brought her lawsuit in December, it was filed under the New York City Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Act. The law also extends the statute of limitations for gender-based crimes like sexual assault.

Do these lawsuits impact Jones's case?

New York-based attorney Judie Saunders, a partner with ASK LLP who is an expert in cases involving sexual abuse and misconduct, tells Yahoo Entertainment these lawsuits are important for several reasons.

"Past lawsuits naming the same defendant or the workplace impact future litigation for two reasons. First, on a granular level, past lawsuits could be instrumental in establishing an individual and organization’s practice of engaging in sexually abusive behaviors," the litigator says. “Second, prior lawsuits have the impact of alerting the public to possible dangers."

Saunders adds: "Fear and violence are the most effective tools used to silence survivors. Those tools will only lose their efficacy when managers, artists, producers, composers, set designers, dancers, stylists and others within the music industry serve as witnesses, litigants and advocates."