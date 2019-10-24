Diddy Officially Files To Legally Change His Name To Sean "Love" Combs

Diddy has been considering changing his name to Sean "Love" Combs for a few years, and we've learned he just took the actual legal step to officially change his name from Sean John to Sean Love.
According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Diddy filed a name change petition in the Los Angeles County Courts.
Related:
Diddy Responds To Cassie's Surprise Marriage To Alex Fine
Diddy's Ex Cassie Is Engaged to Bull Riding Baby Daddy, Alex Fine!
Cassie Reveals First Photo of Baby Bump On Her Birthday
Diddy Celebrated His Daughter's Birthday at Happiest Place on Earth
Aubrey O'Day Fires Shots at Diddy, MTV Over 'Making The Band' Reboot
Read The Legal Document
In the documents, filed by powerhouse celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, Diddy states his name will be changed from "Sean John Combs" to "Sean Love Combs."
The hip-hop mogul writes in the legal filing that his reasoning for the switch is a "desire to change middle name."
No other indication was given as to why he decided on the name "Love."
Brother Love!
Back in November of 2017, Diddy did discuss the possibility of changing his name to Love, except it was Brother Love.
In a video posted to social media, Diddy said, "I have some very serious, serious news...I've been praying on this and I've decided...I know it was risky cause I knew I could come off as corny to some people...like yo...I decided to change my name again.”
He continued, "I'm just not who I am before...I'm something different...so my new name is love .. aka brother love...I will not be answering to puffy diddy puff daddy or any of my other monikers but love or brother love, ok... it's my birthday I feel good god is the greatest I give all the glory and I thank my momma and daddy."
Showing Major Love...
Diddy discussed his name evolution over the next few months, even mentioning it to Ellen DeGeneres during a sit-down on her daytime talk show.
For whatever reason, Diddy got cold feet about the name change and posted a second video several days later saying people can still address him by his other names.
Change Of Heart...
"Today I've come to the conclusion that you cannot play around with the Internet. Due to an overwhelming response from the media out there, and just due to there not wanting to be any confusion, I was only joking. I didn't change my name. It's just part of one of my alter egos, and one my alter egos is Love."
He added, "But to set the record straight, because I have a lot of press to do the next couple weeks, you can address me by any of my older names, but if you still want to call me Love, you can call me Love, baby."
It's A Done Deal!
Regardless, Diddy has now filed the proper legal documents to make the Love official.
Once the petition is accepted, Diddy’s legal team will have to publish it in a public newspaper, as per the terms of the law.
As long as nobody objects to the name change, he’ll be good to go.
Congratulations, Mr. Sean Love Combs!