Diddy Officially Files To Legally Change His Name To Sean "Love" Combs

Diddy has been considering changing his name to Sean "Love" Combs for a few years, and we've learned he just took the actual legal step to officially change his name from Sean John to Sean Love.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Diddy filed a name change petition in the Los Angeles County Courts.

In the documents, filed by powerhouse celebrity attorney Laura Wasser, Diddy states his name will be changed from "Sean John Combs" to "Sean Love Combs."

The hip-hop mogul writes in the legal filing that his reasoning for the switch is a "desire to change middle name."

No other indication was given as to why he decided on the name "Love."

Brother Love!

Back in November of 2017, Diddy did discuss the possibility of changing his name to Love, except it was Brother Love.

In a video posted to social media, Diddy said, "I have some very serious, serious news...I've been praying on this and I've decided...I know it was risky cause I knew I could come off as corny to some people...like yo...I decided to change my name again.”

He continued, "I'm just not who I am before...I'm something different...so my new name is love .. aka brother love...I will not be answering to puffy diddy puff daddy or any of my other monikers but love or brother love, ok... it's my birthday I feel good god is the greatest I give all the glory and I thank my momma and daddy."

Showing Major Love...

