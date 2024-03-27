Diddy’s Lawyer Debunks Arrest Speculation, Slams Raid As ‘Witch Hunt’

On Monday, agents from Homeland Security Investigations conducted searches at two of Diddy's residences.

The day after, media sources reported that the raids were part of a s— trafficking investigation conducted by federal authorities in New York.

Now, the rapper's lawyer, Aaron Dyer, has expressed his frustration with the process, tagging it a "gross use of military-level force" and a "witch-hunt."

Diddy's Lawyer Aaron Dyer Is Disappointed In Authorities' Handling Of The Unexpected Raids

In the first public statement released on behalf of Diddy since Monday's raids of his Los Angeles and Miami homes, Dyer stated:

"Yesterday, there was a gross overuse of military-level force as search warrants were executed at Mr. Combs' residences. There is no excuse for the excessive show of force and hostility exhibited by authorities or the way his children and employees were treated."

The lawyer clarified that even though his client was "never detained," the rapper did speak to and cooperate with law enforcement authorities.

"Despite media speculation, neither Mr. Combs nor any of his family members have been arrested nor has their ability to travel been restricted in any way," Dyer added.

Since the raids caught Diddy, who was getting ready for a vacation in the Bahamas with his kids for spring break, off-guard, his lawyer emphasized in the statement to PageSix:

"This unprecedented ambush — paired with an advanced, coordinated media presence — leads to a premature rush to judgment of Mr. Combs and is nothing more than a witch hunt based on meritless accusations made in civil lawsuits."

Ultimately, Dyer is sure of the music mogul's innocence and did not hesitate to point it out:

"There has been no finding of criminal or civil liability with any of these allegations. Mr. Combs is innocent and will continue to fight every single day to clear his name."

Diddy's Sons Were Allegedly Arrested During The Raid

In the aftermath of the raids, sources close to the situation spoke about the incident, which resulted in the arrest of two of his sons.

One person recounted that "lasers [were] pointed on his sons' heads, faces, and hearts while they were handcuffed and escorted outside."

The insider went on to claim that Diddy's sons were not fully clothed and depicted a harrowing scene where assault rifles were drawn.

Additionally, the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker's properties in California and Florida were also affected, according to an informant, who described "significant property damage to both estates."

Combs' protégé, Brendan Paul, described in court documents as Diddy's alleged "drug mule," was reportedly arrested for personal cocaine and marijuana use.

However, as the informant asserted, "The idea that he's a drug mule is ridiculous. He was only arrested, and he has already been released. His arrest has nothing to do with anyone other than Brendan."

Diddy's First Public Sighting After The Raid Was At A Private Airport

Despite the severity of the situation, Diddy was not spotted in public until later on Monday.

As The Blast detailed, a video depicted the Bad Boys founder being detained for questioning at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on Monday evening.

The father of seven was seen anxiously pacing after Customs agents interrogated him and his entourage, yet remained free as of Monday evening.

One eyewitness declared that the 54-year-old Diddy was waiting for other individuals in his party, who were also stopped and questioned by federal agents during the incident.

However, the identities of those accompanying him are yet to be confirmed.

Homeland Security Have Their Eyes On Him

Before Diddy's sighting, a representative for Homeland Security issued a statement addressing the raids carried out in his homes. It read:

"Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners. We will provide further information as it becomes available."

The confirmation that authorities are investigating the "Hello Good Morning" performer seems to contradict what NYPD officials said last November directly.

Fans will recall that the agency disclosed that rumors of them having a file under the name 'Sean Combs' as part of a criminal investigation as "erroneous."

The statement released at the time read, "There is no such investigation at present. Further, the release of such information is not consistent with the internal policies of the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information."

He Slammed A Woman For Accusing Him Of Gang Rape

Apart from being investigated by authorities, Diddy has also been busy fighting off a woman's allegations that he and two other men gang-raped her when she was in high school. Per The Blast, his response to the accusations came in legal documents filed by his lawyer.

The music executive emphasized through the filing that he "never participated in, witnessed, or was or is presently aware of any misconduct, sexual or otherwise, relating to Plaintiff in any circumstance whatsoever."

Due to his stance of innocence, Diddy declined to comply with Jane Doe's request for relief regarding the alleged incident. He even showed his readiness to fight the allegations in court by requesting a jury trial.

Additionally, Diddy has asked for the dismissal of the complaint with prejudice in all respects, coverage of attorney's fees and other costs, and any relief deemed necessary by the court.