Diddy Expresses Regret Over Not Marrying Kim Porter: 'Don't Be Like Me'

Diddy admits he should have married Kim Porter when he had the chance.

On Saturday, the lifelong bachelor went to Instagram to share a tribute message for the late model/actress whom he dated on and off for 13 years. Diddy recalled an instance in which Porter took a 12-hour flight and three-hour drive just to accompany him on the set of "Can't Hold Me Down."

"[Porter] was always ride or die. From day 1!" he captioned a photo of him and Kim. "I called her BONNIE AND I WAS CLYDE! This picture will go down in history as the first time I said she was MINE! AND THE FIRST TIME I TOLD HER I LOVE HER."

He continued: "Little did I know I was hers. Miss you BONNIE ❤️ and will forever."

The post has since received more than 700,000 likes and a growing number of comments. Some users questioned why Diddy never tied the knot with Porter, despite the fact their decade-plus relationship resulted in children.

"I was scared," he replied. "I wasn't ready and that's it. I'm ready now, but it's too late. Don't be like me."

Diddy made the comments more than four months after Porter died died of lobar pneumonia at the age of 47. The couple had three children together: Christian Combs, aka King Combs; and twin daughters D'Lila Star and Jessie James.

