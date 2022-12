Diddy Announces Birth of Baby Girl Named After Him

Surprise!

On Dec. 10, Sean Love "Diddy" Combs made a major announcement on social media: His family has grown.

"I'm so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world," he tweeted. "Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D'Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!"

Diddy, who legally changed his name to Sean Love Combs in 2021, did not clarify his comments further. E! News has reached out to the 53-year-old's rep for more details.

TMZ quoted a source close to Diddy as saying that the baby was born in October. The identity of her mother was not made public.

Diddy shares son Justin Dior, 28, with ex Misa Hylton, and co-parents daughter Chance Combs, 16, with Sarah Chapman. Diddy also raised Quincy Taylor Brown, 31, and Christian "King" Combs, 24, and twin daughters D'Lila and Jessie James, 15, with late ex Kim Porter.

Diddy was last linked romantically to City Girls rapper Yung Miami. In June, on the premiere episode of her REVOLT podcast Caresha Please, Diddy appeared as her first celebrity guest. On the episode, he said, "I'm single. But I'm dating. I'm just taking my time with life."

He then clarified, "We date. We're dating. We go have dates. We're friends. We go to exotic locations. We have great times. We go to strip clubs, church."

She responded, "Church?" He then answered, "Church. I'm gonna take you to church."

In September, Yung Miami told XXL Magazine, "We are dating. We single, but we're dating. People don't know what dating means. He's single, I'm single, but we're dating. That's what I mean when I say we go together. When we're together, we're together. We're having the time of our lives, but we're still single."

She continued, "He see other people outside of me and I see people outside of him. I'm young. I'm dating. I'm, you know, having fun. I'm doing me. He's doing the same thing."

Yung Miami has spent time with Diddy's family. In November, over the Thanksgiving holiday, she joined Diddy and his daughters to volunteer at a Charity Place charity event at the Miami Rescue Mission to help feed members of the city's homeless community.

