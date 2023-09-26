Did Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce 'on the map'? TikTok trend captures hilarious reactions

Travis Kelce is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, two-time Super Bowl champion, brother of Jason Kelce and a voracious personality in the NFL. And if you're a football fan, you’ve probably never heard of him. Right?

That’s according to a new TikTok trend that has sprung up in the wake of dating rumors between Kelce and Taylor Swift, especially after Swift was spotted at the Chiefs game on Sunday. The pair also left the game together, driving away in Kelce's convertible.

People partaking in the trend have been filming themselves asking the football fans in their lives (who obviously already know who Kelce is) if they're glad he's finally getting put on the map thanks to Swift.

Then they sit back, and let the reactions come in.

"Help put him on the map? He doesn't need help being put on the map, right?" one person said. "He's Travis Kelce – the guy's like the best tight end in football. Maybe ever."

More: Travis Kelce sees jersey sales skyrocket after Taylor Swift shows up at Chiefs' game

Even though the trend is done as a joke, some of the comments agreed that they did actually learn about Kelce and the NFL thanks to Swift.

"To be fair I had no idea who Travis Kelce was until T. Swift," a commenter wrote on one of the videos.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Did Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce 'on the map'? TikTok trend explained