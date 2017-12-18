Did you spot Joseph Gordon-Levitt in The Last Jedi?

From Digital Spy

Joseph Gordon-Levitt has a cameo role in Star Wars: The Last Jedi – but you haven't spotted him because he plays an alien called Slowen-Lo.

As JGL has starred in Rian Johnson's films Looper and Brick, and had cameos in his other movies, he scored a voice role in The Last Jedi.

And from here on out there are some minor spoilers for The Last Jedi – nothing huge, but if you want to go in blind, you may want to bookmark this and come back.

Slowen-Lo, who shows up in the casino city of Canto Bight (pictured above), is a tall alien with a Texan accent. He's responsible for telling the Canto Bight police that Finn and Rose's Resistance shuttle is illegally parked.

You can hear Gordon-Levitt in character saying: "I told those two, I said, 'This is a public beach. You can't park that shuttle here!' They just ran off towards the casino."

Later, as the police capture Finn and Rose, Slowen-Lo – who gets his name from the Beastie Boys' 1986 song 'Slow and Low' – says: "Ayup, those are the shuttle parkers."

Last week, Digital Spy chatted to The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson, as well as stars Oscar Isaac (Poe Dameron), Laura Dern (Vice Admiral Holdo), Andy Serkis (Snoke), Domhnall Gleeson (General Hux), Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) and Benicio del Toro (DJ).

Talking everything from characters, costumes, lightsabers and souvenirs from the set, The Last Jedi stars also revealed to us their favourite fan theories, which you can read all about here, or watch below:

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is in cinemas now.

