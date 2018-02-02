Did Ron Howard Just Hint at a ‘Solo’ Super Bowl Trailer?

A tweet sent by “Solo: A Star Wars Story” director Ron Howard has “Star Wars” fans hoping that the anticipated film’s first trailer will air during Super Bowl LII this Sunday.

“Midway thru a long flight. Back in the #Solo editing rooms now. Btw, who’s gonna win #SuperBowl2018?” Howard tweeted from the sky.





Midway thru a long flight. Back in the #Solo editing rooms now. Btw, who’s gonna win #SuperBowl2018 ? pic.twitter.com/cO3Mkrx0bL — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) February 1, 2018





Disney bought two commercial slots to run during the Super Bowl, though the studio has been tight-lipped over which movies it was for. The anticipated “Avengers: Infinity War” trailer seems like a safe bet, but “Black Panther” and “Ant-Man and The Wasp” are also possibilities for the slots.

Also Read: Han Solo's Funeral Will Happen in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' Novelization (Video)

However, despite what message fans may try to take from Howard’s tweet, the “Solo” trailer isn’t likely to drop during the Big Game. Fansite Star Wars Stuff revealed on Twitter that Lucasfilm will drop the “Solo” trailer on ABC’s Good Morning America on Monday. That doesn’t dismiss anything “Solo” related, as it is possible that one 30-45 second spot could air during Super Bowl, with a full trailer coming on Monday.

Alden Ehrenreich stars as Han Solo and Donald Glover plays Lando Calrissian among an ensemble cast that includes Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke. Howard has teased plot threads, including hints that the Empire and the Death Star loom large in this story, and how Han flew the Falcon in the Kessel Run.

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” opens in theaters on May 25, 2018.

Related stories from TheWrap:

Han to Meet Chewbacca for First Time in 'Solo,' Film's Synopsis Reveals

Fox Moves 'Deadpool 2' Release to Crowded May Against 'Avengers' and 'Solo'

Composer John Williams to Write Theme for 'Solo: A Star Wars Story'